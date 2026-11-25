MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)From a peaceful protest on Srinagar's Shankaracharya Hill to planned trail runs and an online petition that has garnered over 4,300 signatures, a growing public campaign is gathering momentum in Kashmir to protect its fragile alpine lakes. At the centre of the campaign is Sheshnag Lake, where construction activity has triggered mounting opposition and calls for an immediate halt to excavation.

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Local trekkers held a peaceful protest on Shankaracharya Hill, while local adventure clubs are organising trail runs to mobilise public support for the protection of Kashmir's fragile alpine ecology.

Meanwhile, an online petition titled“Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes”, hosted on Change, has crossed 4,300 signatures. Started by Zarqua Banday, the petition urges authorities to stop construction around ecologically sensitive alpine lakes and engage with local environmental and community groups to develop a sustainable way forward.

The petition argues that road construction in the name of development and improved connectivity could damage untouched natural habitats, increase pollution and disturb the ecological balance of the region's high-altitude lakes.

“This isn't progress; it's a threat to our environment,” it says, warning that the consequences of such interventions could be irreversible.

It calls on the government to explore alternatives such as guided trekking, limited-access permits and eco-friendly accommodation to promote tourism without compromising the natural environment. Citing the Swiss Alps as an example, it urges authorities to prioritise long-term ecological preservation over short-term gains.

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The campaign has also drawn support from political leaders and religious figures, with concerns mounting over the deployment of heavy machinery near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday attempted to visit the site to assess the situation but was stopped by police along with party MLAs Waheed Para and Syed Muntazir Mehndi. The leaders had set out from Chandanwari and tried to trek towards Sheshnag.

Speaking to reporters, Mehbooba expressed alarm over reports of large-scale excavation near the lake, questioning the deployment of heavy machinery in the ecologically fragile area.

Read Also The Himalayan Cost Sheshnag Must Not Become Another Himalayan Disaster

“The information we are receiving about what is happening there in Sheshnag is very terrifying that they have taken huge machines and huge bulldozers to Sheshnag, which is a few kilometres away from the Amarnath Ji cave, and excavation is taking place there,” she said.

She said the region's forests, mountains and glaciers played an important role in the formation of the naturally occurring ice lingam at the Amarnath cave, warning that damage to the Himalayan environment could have wider consequences.

“If you destroy Jammu and Kashmir's environment, its glaciers, its mountains, and its forests like this, and take such huge machines up there, then how will this Shivling manifest? Then what will you come here for?” she asked.

Mehbooba also appealed to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and review the project plans, alleging that the pilgrimage route was being used as a pretext to alter the landscape.

She drew parallels with Uttarakhand, cautioning against turning pilgrimage sites into conventional tourist destinations and urging the authorities to protect Kashmir's fragile Himalayan ecology.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra also questioned the deployment of a JCB excavator near the lake and sought details about the purpose of the work and the permissions obtained from various departments.

Karra said he was surprised by the presence of heavy machinery at such a high-altitude location and questioned which department had undertaken the work and which authorities had granted the necessary no-objection certificates.

“I was surprised to see how the JCB reached Sheshnag. From what we could make out in the video, it appeared to be digging soil and dumping it on the left-hand side, towards the lake,” he told PTI.

He said reports that the agency concerned had obtained clearances from various departments made it necessary for the government to disclose the details of the project and the approvals granted.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has also signed the online petition, urged people to collectively raise their voice against what he described as the destruction of fragile ecological zones.

He questioned the silence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and called on him to intervene in his capacity as an elected representative to ensure that the activity was stopped.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused critics of practising selective environmental activism and attempting to politicise the issue. Party spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina alleged that some political leaders were trying to communalise the development issue and revive the Amarnath land controversy.

The controversy erupted after a video showing an excavator operating near Sheshnag Lake, described as a high-risk glacial lake, circulated widely on social media, prompting objections from political parties, religious leaders and environmentalists.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), however, said on Monday that post-Amarnath Yatra works were being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.