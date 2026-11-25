MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will receive $252.5 million in assets returned by Switzerland under an agreement approved on November 24, with the funds earmarked for healthcare and education programs, according to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The funds will be transferred through the Ishonch Trust Fund, also known as the Uzbekistan Vision 2030 Fund, to support social development and improve living standards.

The second phase of the Fund's Resource Allocation Strategy was signed by Otabek Fazilkarimov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; Simone Giger, Switzerland's Ambassador to Uzbekistan; and Sabine Machl, the UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan.

Established through cooperation between Uzbekistan, Switzerland and the United Nations at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Fund is designed to facilitate the return of assets confiscated in Switzerland and ensure their effective use for the benefit of Uzbekistan's population.

The Fund's resources are allocated through programs implemented by the United Nations and the World Bank in cooperation with the Uzbek government. The process is guided by transparency, accountability and public participation in project selection, implementation and monitoring.

Under the first phase of the Resource Allocation Strategy, $87 million was allocated to healthcare and education. The funding supported efforts to improve maternal and child health, strengthen perinatal care, enhance education quality, develop teachers' digital skills and build institutional capacity.

The second phase establishes a framework for allocating the newly returned $252.5 million to two priority areas.

In healthcare, the funding will support services for children and adolescents, disease prevention and early detection, access to treatment for certain types of cancer, and professional development for healthcare workers.

In education, the priorities include building new schools, improving school infrastructure, introducing digital technologies into classrooms, upgrading teachers' qualifications and expanding access to quality education.

Additionally, the strategy places emphasis on improving access to essential services in rural areas and among underserved communities.

The Fund's operations are subject to anti-corruption safeguards and requirements for targeted spending, results-based assessments and independent monitoring involving civil society representatives.

The agreement marks another step in cooperation between Uzbekistan and Switzerland to return illicitly acquired assets and direct the proceeds toward social development programs.