MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee (NSC) has detained Kuanysh Omarbekov, a member of the Management Board of National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC, on suspicion of involvement in a corruption scheme allegedly organized by former management of Samruk-Kazyna, according to the NSC's press service.

Omarbekov and "other individuals" were detained on November 23, 2026, and placed in a temporary detention facility.

A pre-trial investigation is underway, the NSC said. Further information cannot be disclosed in accordance with the country's Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier today, Kazatomprom announced in a statement published on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) that its Board of Directors had decided on November 24, 2026, to terminate the powers of two members of the company's Management Board ahead of schedule: Chief Commercial Officer Vladislav Baiguzhin and Chief Operating Officer Kuanysh Omarbekov.

The company said that the responsibilities of the two executives had been redistributed among its management in accordance with internal procedures.

Kazatomprom stressed that its production and commercial teams remained intact and that its business and day-to-day operations continued as usual.

"The Company's business processes are highly mature and autonomous, and the resilience and continuity of the business are supported by robust workflows and strong teams across all levels. The Company's top management continues the implementation of strategic objectives in line with shareholders' expectations and confirms that the aforementioned changes will have no impact on the Company's operational or commercial activities. Operating and financial guidance and commitments to customers remain unchanged," the statement said.

On November 12, Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the NSC announced the detention of Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Elzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC, along with other individuals suspected of corruption-related crimes.