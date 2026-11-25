MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Asian equity markets came under renewed pressure on Wednesday as concerns over potential US trade tariffs and weakening confidence in technology stocks unsettled investors across the region. The decline followed a brief recovery in global technology shares, suggesting that investors remain cautious about the sustainability of the recent AI-driven market rally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3.2%, with losses particularly pronounced in South Korea and Taiwan. South Korea's benchmark index dropped as much as 6.4%, while Taiwan's market declined up to 8.6%. Japan's Nikkei also recorded losses of up to 3.7%.

The selling pressure reflected a combination of trade uncertainty, concerns about technology valuations and a reassessment of global economic conditions.

Washington's trade investigation raises uncertainty

The latest market concerns emerged as the United States prepared findings from an investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity among 16 trading partners. The investigation could provide a basis for additional tariffs, potentially affecting major manufacturing and export economies.

The possibility of new trade restrictions has raised concerns for Asian economies that depend heavily on international manufacturing networks and exports to the United States.

South Korea and Taiwan are particularly exposed because of their important positions in global semiconductor and electronics supply chains. Any additional trade barriers could influence production costs, corporate investment decisions and international demand.

Technology shares remain under pressure

The weakness in Asian markets also reflected uncertainty surrounding the outlook for artificial intelligence investments.

Recent volatility has encouraged investors to reassess whether the expected financial returns from substantial AI infrastructure spending will justify current company valuations. Although Dell's latest results provided evidence of strong demand for AI servers, that optimism was not sufficient to offset broader concerns across technology markets.

Nvidia and Anthropic shares also faced pressure, highlighting the uneven sentiment surrounding the AI sector.

Investors await further economic signals

Market participants are now watching US inflation data for additional guidance on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. The figures could influence expectations for borrowing costs and the direction of international capital flows.

For Asian economies, the combination of trade uncertainty and technology-sector volatility creates an additional challenge. Companies with significant exposure to international demand may face greater uncertainty if tariffs become part of a wider shift in US trade policy.

The coming days could therefore be important in determining whether the recent technology recovery can regain momentum or whether investors continue moving towards a more cautious position.