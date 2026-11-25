Matmut Group to launch reinsurance subsidiary Matmut Re



Matmut Re, a wholly owned subsidiary of Matmut SAM, to begin operations on 1 January 2027

Entity dedicated to optimising the Group's capital and solvency Planned expansion into third-party reinsurance in France and internationally



Rouen, 25 November 2026 – Matmut Group announces the establishment of Matmut Re, a reinsurance company that will begin operations on 1 January 2027. Matmut Re is a wholly owned subsidiary of Matmut SAM with €50 million in equity.

Maintaining the Group's resilience is a long-standing objective. The establishment of Matmut Re is intended to reduce the Group's exposure to external reinsurance and enable it to retain a portion of the margin on this business. Matmut Re will also serve as a capital management tool, with the aim of optimising the Group's capital and solvency.

By pooling risks across its property & casualty as well as health and protection lines from the outset, Matmut Re is expected to reduce earnings volatility, particularly volatility arising from climate-related risks.

In addition to reinsuring the Group's own risks, Matmut Re will enable the Group to diversify its revenues by developing third-party reinsurance business in France and internationally. A phased launch of this business is planned during 2027.

Matmut Re, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law, obtained regulatory authorisation from the Commissariat aux Assurances (CAA), Luxembourg's insurance regulator and prudential supervisory authority. The company is ready to begin operations.

Nicolas Gomart, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matmut Group, said:

“The launch of Matmut Re marks a new step in the Group's development. The new business will initially serve the Group's internal needs by providing a capital management tool. Over time, we see reinsurance as a means of diversifying geographically. In the current climate of economic uncertainty, this initiative reinforces our ongoing commitment to maintaining the Group's resilience for the benefit of our policyholders.”

Calendar

2026 Annual Results: 15 April 2027

About the Matmut Group

French mutual insurance company with 5.0 million members and 8.9 million insurance policies under management at end-2025, the Matmut Group, is a leading player in the French insurance market. The Group offers a comprehensive range of insurance products and services to individuals, professionals, businesses, and associations - including property and casualty insurance (car, motorcycle, boat, home, liability, family protection, health, income protection, legal protection and assistance) as well as savings and financial services (car loans, project financing, borrower insurance, savings accounts, life insurance, pension savings plans...). The Group currently employs 7,000 people. SGAM Matmut generated a revenue of €3.7 billion in 2025.

Financial instrument listed on Euronext Growth Paris: MATMU4.625%23FEB36. ISIN code FR001400ZQ88

Moody's group rating: A2 IFSR (stable) as of 2 November 2026