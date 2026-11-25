BW Offshore: Dividend Information
Reference is made to the Q3 2026 Presentation released 25 November 2026.
BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q3 2026.
Cash dividend:
Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share
Declared currency: USD
Timeline:
Date of approval: 24 November 2026
Last day inclusive: 27 November 2026
Ex-date: 30 November 2026
Record date: 1 December 2026
Dividend payment date: On or about 9 December 2026
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About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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