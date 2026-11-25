(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial calendar for 2027, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders at which matters related to potential dividend distributions may be considered:

24 February 2027: (i) Integrated Annual Report 2026 assessed by auditors with limited assurance report on sustainability statement, audited annual financial statements for 2026, and proposed allocation of profit (loss)

(ii) Twelve months 2026 interim report 24 March 2027: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 7 April 2027: Potential Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 8 April 2027: Potential Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 12 May 2027: First three months 2027 interim report 11 August 2027: First six months 2027 interim report 8 September 2027: Potential Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2027) 21 September 2027: Potential Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 22 September 2027: Potential Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 10 November 2027: First nine months 2027 interim report

The Group expects to release its financial results at around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the above-mentioned dates. Following the publication, the Group will organize earnings calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call separately through the stock exchanges.

Legal notice

Any potential dividend distributions are subject to the required decisions. The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group's ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon, link ), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects. The Group will notify in due time the market of any changes to the above information.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

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Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

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