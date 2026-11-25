EQUASENS enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Synapse Medicine, the developer of MedGPT and a pharmaceutical database



Synapse Medicine is a French software company specialising in prescribing and dispensing decision-support solutions, a pharmaceutical database certified by the French National Authority for Health (HAS), and MedGPT, its medical AI solution.



Integrated into a wide range of healthcare software applications, its solutions are currently used by more than 400,000 healthcare professionals in private practice and in healthcare and social care facilities.

Synapse Medicine is expanding internationally, with MedGPT available in ten European countries and Synapse Prescribe, its EPCS-certified electronic prescribing software, offered in the United States.



Villers-lès-Nancy, 25 November 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – EQUASENS (ISIN: FR0012882389 – Ticker: EQS), a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Synapse Medicine, a French company specialising in medical artificial intelligence and pharmaceutical information.

Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, commented:“We are pleased to announce that we have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Synapse Medicine. This transaction would mark a major milestone in our development strategy in the healthcare markets, complementing our offering with a certified drug database and adding artificial intelligence expertise. Synapse Medicine would bring to the Group advanced medical AI technologies already widely adopted by healthcare professionals, a growing international presence and teams with leading expertise in this field. Combining our respective expertise would create new opportunities to enhance our healthcare software solutions and improve patient safety.”

Clément Goehrs, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synapse Medicine, commented:“Our ambition at Synapse Medicine is to provide healthcare professionals with reliable drug information and safe, transparent artificial intelligence tools. Joining forces with EQUASENS would give us the scale to accelerate the development of our solutions, both in France and internationally. We will, of course, remain fully committed to providing all our customers and partners with the same high standards of service.”

Synapse Medicine, a provider of drug information and medical AI solutions

Synapse Medicine combines expertise in two complementary fields: drug information, through a leading drug database maintained by its subsidiary Thériaque Med and approved by the French National Authority for Health (HAS), and medical AI, through MedGPT, developed by its AI Factory. MedGPT is a generative AI conversational assistant that enables healthcare professionals to ask questions in natural language. Natively integrated with electronic health records (EHRs), MedGPT can draw on patient data to provide context-specific responses, while clinical decision-making remains the responsibility of the healthcare professional.

Already deployed in several dozen hospitals, including five university hospitals, and integrated into more than ten healthcare software applications, MedGPT incorporates the clinical guidelines applicable in each user's country of practice and provides responses in eight languages. Data processed are hosted in France on infrastructure certified under the French Health Data Hosting (HDS) standard and are not used to train general-purpose AI models. For EQUASENS, these capabilities would complement its existing solutions across the entire medication management process, from prescribing to dispensing, while enhancing the functionality of its patient care solutions. They would also accelerate the integration of AI into the Group's healthcare software solutions, benefiting the healthcare professionals it serves in France and across Europe.

Synapse Medicine's mission is to offer the best possible medicine to all by combining technological innovation and medical expertise. Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, the company supports healthcare professionals at every stage of their clinical practice, from prescription support tools integrated into healthcare software publishers' applications to MedGPT, its medical AI assistant, available at medgpt.fr in France and now at medgpt.eu in ten European countries. Synapse Medicine has seven CE-marked Class IIb medical devices. Today, its solutions are used by more than 400,000 healthcare professionals and over 360 partner healthcare facilities.

Founded over 40 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1,500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group specialises in interoperability solutions that improve coordination, communication and data exchange among healthcare providers, contributing to better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

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ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or other events to differ from those described or projected in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2026 under number D.26-0320. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.

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