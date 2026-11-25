MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland and Casablanca, Morocco, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avito, Morocco's leading online marketplace, is rolling out Albatross perception models across its platform after a two-week pilot more than doubled buyer-seller contacts from the homepage (+141%), lifted contacts across the whole platform by 21% and purchase intentions by 19%. The rollout brings real-time discovery to the largest classifieds marketplace in North Africa and follows Albatross's deployments with Wallapop across Spain, Italy and Portugal and with OfferUp in the United States.









Avito is where Moroccans buy and sell cars, homes, electronics and everyday goods: millions of one-of-a-kind listings, over a million active ads at any given time. Until now, platforms pushed content based on what they knew about the items and what a user did in the past. That rewards the sellers who are already visible and leaves most of the catalogue unseen. Perception models turn this around. They listen to the user right now and inspire, the way a great salesperson does: they read what a visitor wants from their first clicks and reshape the homepage around it, in real time, whether that visitor is comparing used cars, looking for a flat in Casablanca, refurbishing a home or browsing for games.

The pilot ran as a two-week A/B test on 50% of Avito's traffic in October. With Albatross powering the homepage, every step of the funnel moved, and the lift carried through to the whole platform:



Listing views from the homepage: +109%

Contacts with sellers from the homepage (chats and calls): +141%

Buyers engaging with the homepage: +25% Purchase intentions: +19%

Each step of the funnel moved more than the one before it. Buyers did not just see more listings; they found the ones they wanted and reached out to the sellers behind them. And the gain was net new for the platform: contacts rose 21% across all surfaces combined, not just on the homepage.

Discovery widened as well as deepened. In two weeks, buyers with the Albatross experience discovered 42,000 more listings (+39%) and 31,000 more sellers (+45%) than buyers with the previous experience. For sellers, that means being matched on relevance in the moment, not on how long a listing has been live or how often it has been viewed, and a far larger share of the catalogue gets a chance to be seen.

Cold start, solved. The hardest users for any recommender are the ones it knows nothing about: first-time visitors, anonymous browsers, people arriving from a search engine or an ad. On a classifieds marketplace they are a large share of traffic and the first to leave. Classic systems have no history to work from, so they show these visitors the same generic page as everyone else. Perception models do not need a history. They read intent from the first clicks of the session and rebuild the homepage within it.

In the pilot, this group saw the biggest lift of all. For visitors with no prior history on Avito, homepage listing views rose 81% and contacts with sellers 217%. For Avito, that means every new visitor gets a homepage built for them from their very first session, and every seller gets a chance to be found by buyers the platform has never seen before.

The results arrive at a moment when most companies, and marketplaces in particular, are still struggling to turn AI into measurable returns. Perception models are different because they sit at the core of the business, not beside it. Every decision about what a user sees is made by the model, in the moment, from that user's own behaviour. That puts the user back at the centre of content orchestration, and the impact shows up directly in engagement, conversion and revenue.

Zakaria Ghassouli, CEO of Avito, said: "Avito is where Moroccans go to buy and sell, from a first car to a family home. Our job is to get every visitor to the right listing fast and give every seller a fair chance to be found. By integrating Albatross into our homepage experience, we were able to tailor what buyers see from their very first clicks. Within two weeks, buyer-seller conversations starting on the homepage more than doubled, driving a 21% lift in purchase intentions. Seeing that kind of engagement confirmed we were building the right experience for our users."

Albatross cofounder and CEO, Dr. Kevin Kahn, said: "Every listing on Avito is unique and supply turns over daily. That is exactly where traditional recommenders break down: they try to understand user based on what they did in the past, where the catalog was different. Perception models instead captures user interests, right now. Two weeks in, contacts from the homepage were up 141%, contacts across the platform up 21% and purchase intentions up 19%. Just as important, 31,000 sellers were discovered who otherwise would not have been. That is what a fair marketplace looks like: every seller gets found on relevance, not on how long a listing has been live."

Avito is now rolling Albatross out to all of its traffic. It is Albatross's first deployment in North Africa.

About Avito

Avito is Morocco's leading online marketplace and the country's reference for buying and selling cars, real estate, electronics and everyday goods. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in Casablanca, Avito reaches more than 6 million unique visitors and over 28 million visits every month. Avito is part of Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX: FDV), the operator of leading online marketplaces across emerging markets.

About Albatross

Albatross is a Zurich-based artificial intelligence company pioneering perception models that understand human behavior. Today, Albatross powers real-time content discovery for 80+ million users, processing tens of billions of user interactions, and is backed by MMC Ventures, Redalpine, and Daphni.

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