REVEILLE RESOURCES PLC

(“Reveille”, or the“Company”)

Cima Soliva Application to Explore Potential Val Vedello Extension

Reveille Resources Plc ( AQSE: REV; OTCID: RVREF ), a uranium exploration and development company with a primary focus on Italy's largest historic uranium deposits, announces that its Italian subsidiary, Futuro Energetico Italiano S.r.l. (“ FEI”), has submitted an exploration permit application for the Cima Soliva area, immediately east of the Company's Val Vedello uranium project in Lombardy, northern Italy.

If granted, the permit would give FEI the opportunity to pursue one of the most significant questions left unanswered by AGIP Nucleare's historical exploration at Val Vedello. Except for the mineralised Permian tectonic horizon, which is believed to remain at depth, the same sequence of rocks exposed at Val Vedello also outcrops on the opposite side of the watershed. Reveille's geological hypothesis is that the structures hosting uranium at Val Vedello may extend beneath the ridge and that the mineralisation may continue along them. Confirmation of an extension of sufficient scale, grade and continuity could lead to a significant upward increase to the historically estimated size of the Val Vedello deposit.

Geological Rationale and Exploration Programme

Val Vedello was discovered in 1975 and explored by AGIP Nucleare until 1983, with approximately 65,000 metres of drilling and approximately 10.5 kilometres of underground development, all from the Sondrio side of the ridge. The uranium occurs along the faulted contact between the metamorphic basement and the overlying Lower Permian sedimentary rocks of the Pizzo del Diavolo Formation. Dr Pessina's assessment is that this work explored about one third of the structure that hosts the deposit, and that the mineralisation remained open at depth when exploration stopped.

The Cima Soliva application area adjoins the Val Vedello project along the ridge separating the provinces of Sondrio and Bergamo. On the Bergamo side, rocks belonging predominantly to the same Pizzo del Diavolo Formation outcrop at surface. Faulting and folding during the formation of the Alps have brought parts of the same rock succession to the surface at different elevations. Mapping both sides of the ridge will help FEI reconstruct the position of these rocks and faults in three dimensions and assess where the structures of interest may continue at depth.

Subject to the grant of the permit and any other required approvals, the proposed programme comprises geological mapping, petrographic studies and a single drill hole of approximately 600 metres at Cascina di Campo, at the head of the Fiumenero valley, approximately 2.5 kilometres from the Val Vedello workings. The drill hole is designed to pass through the Lower Permian rocks, establish the presence and depth of the underlying metamorphic basement and provide a direct check on the geological interpretation derived from surface mapping. Encountering the basement, or volcanics close to the basement, at the predicted depth would support the interpretation that the mineralised Val Vedello structures continue beneath the ridge and would inform any follow-up exploration. FEI has limited the proposed drilling to one location to minimise any environmental impact.

The application was submitted to the Lombardy Region and is subject to the applicable environmental assessment process, which involves Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (“ MASE”).

Dr Camillo Mario Pessina, Reveille's Strategic Geological Consultant and formerly lead geologist for Val Vedello at AGIP Nucleare, commented:

“When I worked at AGIP Nucleare, one question in particular stayed with me. We knew that Val Vedello hosted uranium, and we could see the same succession of rocks again on the far side of the ridge at Cima Soliva. How far did the structures that hosted the uranium continue beneath that ridge, and did the mineralisation continue with them? It was one of the key questions we left unanswered.

I am delighted that, after all these years, we can finally put forward a programme to test that hypothesis. By mapping the two sides of the ridge together and using a single approximately 600-metre drill hole to determine how the geology at depth compares with what we see at surface, we can take an important step towards a clear and objective understanding of the geological scale of Val Vedello. If the mineralisation continues beneath Cima Soliva, the deposit could be considerably larger than we understood it to be when I worked there.”

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo, Executive Director of Reveille, commented:

“The significance of the Cima Soliva exploration permit lies in its direct geological connection to Val Vedello. On one side of the watershed we have a known uranium deposit; on the other, the same Permian rock sequence outcrops. We can also draw on the first-hand experience of a leading geologist who had already recognised the importance of this question during AGIP Nucleare's original investigations.

Our ambition is to establish whether Val Vedello extends materially beyond its historically recognised limits. A substantial extension beneath Cima Soliva would be a potentially transformational discovery for Reveille. The programme we are proposing is a focused first step towards testing that possibility, with drilling confined to a single drill hole to minimise the environmental impact.”

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