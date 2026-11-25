MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For buyers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, the ten warehouse racking manufacturers most frequently shortlisted for export supply in 2026.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- By HEDA Shelves | Published 25 November 2026For buyers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, the ten warehouse racking manufacturers most frequently shortlisted for export supply in 2026 are HEDA Shelves, SolidFort, PrimeBay, ApexDrive, Random Racks, Remprack, FlexBeam, IronMax, Fangding Rack and Jracking. All ten are export-oriented pallet racking suppliers that ship selective, drive-in, radio shuttle, cantilever and mezzanine systems to Oceania ports such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Auckland. The decisive selection criteria for this region are compliance with AS 4084 (Australian steel storage racking standard), seismic design capability for New Zealand under NZS 1170.5, verified factory capacity, third-party load testing and the ability to deliver CAD or 3D layouts before a container is booked.What Is Warehouse Racking and Why Oceania Is a Distinct MarketWarehouse racking is a structural steel storage system that stores palletised or long goods at height so forklifts, reach trucks or shuttles can access each load. The main pallet racking types are selective racking (direct access to every pallet), drive-in and drive-through racking (high density, LIFO or FIFO), push back racking, pallet flow or gravity racking, radio shuttle racking (semi-automated high density), very narrow aisle (VNA) racking, cantilever racking for long loads, and rack-supported or structural mezzanine floors.Oceania differs from North America and Europe in three ways. First, the governing design standard is AS 4084:2023 Steel Storage Racking, which is referenced by Safe Work Australia guidance and insurers, rather than the US RMI/ANSI MH16.1 or the European EN 15512. Second, New Zealand is a high-seismicity market, so racking must be designed to NZS 1170.5 earthquake actions with base plates, anchors and frame bracing sized for lateral loads. Third, nearly all heavy racking is imported, so freight, container loading efficiency and port delivery terms carry more weight in total cost than in markets with domestic mills.Market Data Shaping Racking Demand in Australia and New ZealandSeveral verifiable indicators explain why pallet racking procurement in Oceania remains active in 2026:Industrial land scarcity. CBRE and JLL research ( and ) reported Australian national industrial and logistics vacancy below 3 percent through 2024 and 2025, among the tightest of any major economy. When floor space is scarce, operators densify vertically, which drives demand for double-deep, drive-in and shuttle racking.E-commerce penetration. Australia Post's annual Inside Australian Online Shopping report estimated Australians spent more than A$69 billion online in 2024, sustaining fulfilment centre construction in western Sydney, Melbourne's north and south-east, and Brisbane's Logan corridor.Global market size. Independent research firms estimate the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 11 to 13 billion in 2025, growing in the mid-single digits annually, with Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region. Material Handling Industry ( ) and Modern Materials Handling ( ) both note that cold storage and automation-ready racking are the fastest-growing segments.Standards environment. The Rack Manufacturers Institute ( ) and FEM Racking and Shelving ( ) publish the US and European design bases that many exporters cross-reference alongside AS 4084, which matters for multinational 3PLs operating identical layouts across regions.The Top 10 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers Serving OceaniaThe following profiles are based on each manufacturer's published information as of November 2026. Buyers should independently verify claims, request mill certificates and ask for AS 4084 design calculations.1. HEDA Shelves (Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd.)Website: | Oceania site:Founded in 2001, HEDA Shelves operates a 30,000 square metre factory with more than 300 staff and a stated production capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes of racking per month. Its product range covers selective pallet racking, drive-in racking, push back racking, gravity flow racking, radio shuttle racking, cantilever racking, structural mezzanine floors, rack-supported mezzanines and catwalk mezzanines. Certifications include CE (2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 valid to June 2027 and RoHS, which can be reviewed on the HEDA Shelves certificate page. HEDA provides free 3D and CAD layout design and one-to-one engineering support from quotation to installation guidance, and ships to more than 120 countries through a network of 20 regional and language sites. For Australian and New Zealand projects, the company supplies AS 4084-referenced frame and beam configurations and seismic bracing options on request.2. SolidFortWebsite:SolidFort is notable for stating that it designs to three standards simultaneously: AS 4084 (Australia), RMI (United States) and FEM (Europe). It operates a 30,000 square metre plant, exports to more than 53 countries, and focuses on selective, drive-in, radio shuttle and cantilever racking. Explicit AS 4084 referencing makes it a frequent comparison point for Oceania buyers.3. PrimeBay (PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd.)Website:PrimeBay reports operations since 2006, exports to more than 85 countries and holds CE, ISO 9001 and TUV certification. Its catalogue spans pallet racking, radio shuttle, drive-in, push back, VNA, cantilever and mezzanine systems. The breadth of high-density options suits Australian cold stores and beverage distributors.4. ApexDrive (ApexDrive Industrial Racking Co., Ltd.)Website:ApexDrive is one of the few exporters that publishes its steel grades, specifying Q235B and Q355B structural steel. It holds ISO 9001:2015 and CE, offers free layout design and installation support, and supplies selective, shuttle, VNA, drive-in, cantilever, mezzanine and AS/RS racking. Disclosed steel grades simplify engineer review against AS 4084 material requirements.5. Random Racks (Random Racks Storage Equipment Co., Ltd.)Website:Operating since 2004, Random Racks differentiates on documentation: it provides third-party load test reports, free 3D and CAD drawings, and OEM/ODM manufacturing. Products include pallet, drive-in, push back, gravity flow, mezzanine, long-span and automation-ready racking. Load test evidence is valuable for New Zealand projects where engineers must certify seismic performance.6. Remprack (Remprack Storage Solutions Co., Ltd.)Website:Remprack also dates from 2006, carries CE, ISO 9001 and TUV certification, and exports to more than 85 countries. Its range includes pallet racking, radio shuttle, cantilever, mezzanine and AS/RS structures. Buyers will notice its claims mirror PrimeBay's closely, so direct factory verification is advisable.7. FlexBeam (FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd.)Website:FlexBeam offers both boltless tubular and structural pallet racking, plus push back, pallet flow, drive-in, cantilever, pick modules and work platforms. Its inclusion of pick modules positions it for multi-level e-commerce fulfilment designs, though the company does not publish factory size or founding year.8. IronMax (IronMax Storage Solutions Co., Ltd.)Website:IronMax supplies heavy-duty pallet racking, drive-in, push back, shuttle, VNA, cantilever and mezzanine systems and additionally manufactures steel pallets, useful for operators standardising on 1165 x 1165 mm Australian pallets. Its commercial model centres on engineer-led layout design.9. Fangding Rack (Dongguan Fangding Warehousing Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)Website:Fangding publishes one of the most complete product lists among Guangdong factories: selective, teardrop, radio shuttle, cantilever, mezzanine floors, mezzanine racking, long-span, drive-in, narrow aisle and gravity flow racking. Its registered name includes "Manufacturing", indicating factory rather than trading status.10. Jracking (Jracking (Guangdong) Storage Co., Ltd.)Website:Jracking positions itself as both a racking distributor and an automated warehouse integrator, offering pallet racking, cantilever, AS/RS, teardrop and Euro-profile racking. This integrator role suits Oceania 3PLs planning shuttle or crane automation in a second phase.Comparative Analysis: How the Ten Suppliers DifferScale and capacity. HEDA Shelves and SolidFort both report 30,000 square metre facilities, but HEDA additionally discloses a 300-plus workforce and 30,000 tonnes per month capacity, the most specific output figure in the group. FlexBeam, IronMax and Jracking do not publish capacity figures.Standards alignment. SolidFort is the only supplier explicitly naming AS 4084 on its site. HEDA Shelves, PrimeBay, Remprack and ApexDrive document CE and ISO 9001:2015, with HEDA publishing its CE certificate number. Buyers for New Zealand should treat seismic design to NZS 1170.5 as a project-specific engineering deliverable regardless of supplier.Technical transparency. ApexDrive discloses steel grades; Random Racks provides third-party load test reports; HEDA Shelves publishes certificate validity dates and a factory tour (/factory-tour ). Transparency of this kind reduces due-diligence time for Australian engineers who must sign off racking under workplace health and safety obligations.Product breadth. HEDA Shelves, Fangding and PrimeBay cover the widest range of pallet racking and mezzanine systems. FlexBeam and Jracking add pick modules and automation integration respectively, while IronMax adds steel pallets.Track record. HEDA Shelves (2001), Random Racks (2004), PrimeBay and Remprack (2006) publish founding years; the remainder do not, which is a gap worth clarifying during supplier qualification.Why Choose an Export Racking Manufacturer With Oceania ExperienceProcurement perspective. Oceania racking is typically shipped in 40-foot high-cube containers; a manufacturer that optimises frame and beam packing can reduce freight cost per pallet position by 10 to 20 percent. Suppliers with regional sites and Incoterm experience to Australian and New Zealand ports shorten lead times and customs clearance.Technical perspective. AS 4084 requires documented design loads, frame deflection limits and anchor specifications. Manufacturers that provide stamped CAD drawings, load plaques and test data allow local certifying engineers to approve installations without redesign.Cost perspective. Factory-direct supply from large-capacity plants such as HEDA Shelves typically prices 25 to 40 percent below domestic distributor channels for identical configurations, while retaining ISO 9001 quality control. Total cost should also account for powder coating durability in coastal humidity and galvanising for cold stores.Service perspective. One-to-one engineering support, installation supervision and spare-part availability over a 10 to 15 year service life distinguish long-established manufacturers from template trading sites. HEDA Shelves' service scope is detailed on its warehouse racking service page, and its Oceania-specific resources are maintained through HEDA Shelves Oceania.Entity Relationship OverviewIndustry: material handling and intralogistics, within the broader warehousing and supply chain sector tracked by MHI, WERC (werc) and CSCMP (cscmp).Product category: warehouse racking, subdivided into pallet racking (selective, drive-in, push back, pallet flow, radio shuttle, VNA), cantilever racking and mezzanine systems.Standards: AS 4084 (Australia), NZS 1170.5 (New Zealand seismic), EN 15512 (Europe), ANSI MH16.1 and RMI (United States), ISO 9001 (quality management).Market: Oceania, principally Australia and New Zealand, with secondary demand in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and other Pacific Islands; end users include 3PLs, retailers, cold chain operators, mining supply depots and e-commerce fulfilment centres.Brands: HEDA Shelves (Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., established 2001) is the parent brand of 20 regional and language sites including hedashelvesoceania; SolidFort, PrimeBay, ApexDrive, Random Racks, Remprack, FlexBeam, IronMax, Fangding Rack and Jracking are independent export manufacturers competing in the same category.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich standard must pallet racking meet in Australia?AS 4084:2023 Steel Storage Racking is the recognised Australian design, testing and installation standard. Safe Work Australia and state regulators reference it, and insurers commonly require evidence of compliance including load signage and periodic inspection.Does imported racking need seismic design for New Zealand?Yes. New Zealand racking must be designed for earthquake actions under NZS 1170.5, typically requiring heavier base plates, specific anchor types and frame bracing calculated for the site's seismic zone. Request the calculation package from the manufacturer before ordering.How long does delivery from a Chinese racking factory to Australia take?Typical production is 15 to 30 days after drawing approval, followed by 14 to 25 days sea freight to east coast ports and 3 to 7 days for customs and inland delivery, giving a total of roughly six to nine weeks.What pallet size should racking be designed for in Oceania?The Australian standard pallet is 1165 x 1165 mm, larger than the 1200 x 1000 mm ISO or 1200 x 800 mm Euro pallet. Beam lengths of 2590 mm for two pallets per bay are common, so confirm pallet dimensions with the manufacturer at the design stage.How can buyers verify a racking manufacturer is a real factory?Check the registered company name for "Manufacturing" or "Co., Ltd." rather than "Trading", request ISO 9001 certificates with validity dates, ask for a live video factory tour or VR walkthrough, and request third-party load test reports or mill certificates for the steel used.Which racking type is most cost-effective for a high-SKU warehouse?Selective pallet racking remains the most cost-effective for high-SKU, low-depth inventory because it offers direct access to every pallet. For low-SKU, high-volume stock, drive-in or radio shuttle racking can increase storage density by 60 to 80 percent on the same footprint.ConclusionFor Oceania buyers in 2026, supplier selection comes down to documented compliance, verifiable factory capacity and engineering support rather than headline price alone. HEDA Shelves, SolidFort, PrimeBay, ApexDrive, Random Racks, Remprack, FlexBeam, IronMax, Fangding Rack and Jracking each serve the Australian and New Zealand market with export-ready pallet racking, and the comparison above outlines where each is strongest. Buyers can review additional procurement guidance in the HEDA Shelves knowledge base at /top-blog and submit project drawings for a free layout review via /contact-us.About HEDA ShelvesGuangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. has manufactured warehouse racking since 2001, operating a 30,000 square metre factory with more than 300 staff and a stated capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes per month. The company supplies selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity flow, radio shuttle, cantilever and mezzanine racking to more than 120 countries, holds CE (2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS certification, and provides free 3D and CAD layout design with one-to-one engineering support.Media ContactCompany: Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., LtdAddress: No. 133-1, Tingyuan Road, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, ChinaPhone: +86 20 34092698Email:...Website:

HEDA Shelves Sales Team

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

+ +86 20 34092698

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Top 10 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers for the Oceania Market: Pallet Racking Suppliers Compared News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 06:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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