EOC's MW, MINI and OH thermal camera series cover early fire detection, monitoring in tight spaces and dual-sensor outdoor surveillance.

SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EOC Co., Ltd., a Korean developer and manufacturer of thermal IP cameras, is presenting three thermal camera series for safety and security applications: the MW Series for Early Fire Detection (EFD), the ultra-compact MINI Series, and the OH Series of dual-sensor cameras. All three series are offered in three thermal resolutions-80 x 60, 160 x 120 and 256 x 192-and work in the 8–14 μm long-wave infrared (LWIR) band.MW Series: Early Fire Detection for EV Charging Sites and Data CentersEOC MW Series dual-sensor thermal cameraEOC MW Series dual-sensor thermal cameraThe MW Series is designed for spaces where fire hazards persist, from EV charging stations to data centers. By capturing small temperature changes in real time, the cameras can detect abnormal heat before ignition and raise an alarm. The lineup includes the EN8060-MW, EN1612-MW and EN2519-MW.Each MW camera pairs a thermal sensor with a visual (CMOS) sensor, and operators can switch between visual, thermal and overlay display modes. A built-in white LED can be turned on manually or set to switch on with a temperature alarm. The cameras are rated IP67, run on PoE (802.3af) and measure 80 x 130 x 45 mm. EOC describes the MW Series as a smartphone-sized design with various I/O options, including relay output and RS485, and lists it as a PPS Innovation Product in Korea and an Excellent Commercial Product of Korea's Ministry of National Defense.MINI Series: Thermal Monitoring in a 50 x 70 mm BodyEOC MINI Series compact thermal cameraEOC MINI Series compact thermal cameraThe MINI Series brings human and fire detection into a body measuring 50 x 70 x 28 mm. It is built for blind spots that are hard to reach with conventional equipment, such as the inside of electrical distribution boards and narrow underground pipelines. The series includes the EN8060-MINI, EN1612-MINI and EN2519-MINI.The MINI cameras are built on the EN675, a Korean SoC, offer a thermal sensitivity of 50 mK or better and eight thermal color modes, and are powered over Ethernet (PoE 802.3af). The operating temperature range is -10°C to +60°C. EOC provides an API document for integration with third-party NVRs.OH Series: Dual Sensors in an Outdoor-Ready HousingEOC OH Series dual-sensor thermal cameraEOC OH Series dual-sensor thermal cameraThe OH Series combines thermal and visible imaging so that operators can see a scene and its temperature at the same time. According to EOC, by integrating FLIR thermal technology, the cameras detect small thermal changes before ignition. The standard lineup-EN8060-OH, EN1612-OH and EN2519-OH-uses a Korean SoC and an IP66-rated aluminum housing for indoor and outdoor installation.The OH Series is designated as a PPS Innovation Product in Korea. Its IX1612-OH model was supplied to the National Incheon Airport Quarantine Station for AI-based multi-person fever screening, with installation scheduled for December 1, 2026. For sites that need more detail, EOC also offers the EN3225-OH (320 x 256) and EN6451-OH (640 x 512) with the FLIR Boson thermal module.Thermal by FLIR and Open IntegrationEOC takes part in Teledyne FLIR's 'Thermal by FLIR' program, and selected MW and OH models carry the 'thermal by FLIR' logo. According to EOC, its cameras combine a FLIR thermal module with a Korean SoC, which makes them NDAA compliant. All three series are ONVIF compliant for use with third-party software and NVRs, and EOC provides its own EVMS software for live streaming, temperature monitoring and alarm settings.About EOC Co., Ltd.EOC Co., Ltd. (Eye On Cloud) is a Seoul-based developer and manufacturer of thermal IP cameras that monitor temperature and raise temperature alarms. Since 2012, the company has developed thermal security and safety solutions through continuous R&D. Its portfolio covers thermal cameras, monitoring software, video analytics based on thermal images, and Early Fire Detection (EFD) products.EOC Co., Ltd.Better idea for better life...1803, 288 Digital-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul, 08390, Korea+82-10-5460-3761

EOC Co., Ltd.

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EOC Presents MW, MINI and OH Thermal Camera Series for Safety and Security News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 25, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology



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