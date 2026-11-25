Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2026, The AUDM stablecoin listing on Bullish has expanded access to an Australian-dollar-denominated digital asset for institutional cryptocurrency market participants. Issued by Australian digital-asset infrastructure provider Macropod, AUDM is now available on the global digital-asset platform, giving eligible clients another option for trading and settling transactions using Australian-dollar liquidity.

The listing was announced by Macropod on November 19. It brings AUDM to an institutionally focused trading venue and extends the stablecoin's reach beyond its existing Australian exchange and payment channels. coindesk

AUDM Adds an Australian Dollar Trading Option

AUDM is issued by Catena Digital Pty Ltd, which operates under the Macropod Global trading name. The company describes it as an Australian-dollar stablecoin issued under an Australian Financial Services Licence.

The token is backed one-to-one by Australian dollars held on trust with authorised deposit-taking institutions. This reserve structure is intended to maintain a link between the digital token and the Australian dollar.

Through Bullish, eligible institutional clients can access AUDM through a central limit order book and trade it against Bitcoin and USDC. The arrangement gives professional market participants another way to obtain Australian-dollar exposure within digital-asset markets.

The issuer says the listing is designed to make Australian-dollar liquidity available to participants operating beyond the domestic market. coindesk

Why the Bullish Listing Matters

Most global stablecoin trading and settlement activity has historically centred on US dollar-denominated tokens. Adding an Australian-dollar option could give institutions another currency for managing digital-asset transactions.

For firms with Australian operations or exposure to the local currency, AUDM may provide an additional settlement instrument. It can also support trading strategies involving Bitcoin and USDC without requiring every transaction to begin or end in US dollars.

The listing also reflects a broader development in stablecoin markets: issuers are attempting to build distribution through exchanges, payment providers and financial infrastructure partners. Access to a recognised trading venue can be important for liquidity, although listing alone does not guarantee deep markets or consistent trading volumes.

Existing Payments and Blockchain Integrations

Macropod has previously expanded AUDM across Australian exchanges and blockchain networks, including Base and Solana. The company has also described its involvement in payment activity and tokenisation pilots connected with Project Acacia, an initiative led by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre.

Those activities place the Bullish listing within a wider effort to extend the use of Australian-dollar tokens across trading, settlement and financial-market infrastructure. coindesk

What's Next

The key indicators will be AUDM's trading volume on Bullish, the depth of its available markets and the number of institutional participants using it.

The listing is a distribution milestone, but its longer-term significance will depend on whether demand for non-US-dollar stablecoins continues to develop. Regulatory treatment, redemption arrangements and market liquidity will remain important considerations for potential users.