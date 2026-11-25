MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the brother-in-law of arrested former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose for questioning in connection with the municipal recruitment scam, agency sources said on Wednesday.

According to CBI sources, Bose allegedly involved his brother-in-law in the recruitment-related corruption. The investigators have asked him to appear at the agency's office by Wednesday afternoon to give a statement linked to his alleged role and financial dealings linked to the scam.

The summons comes four days after CBI officials questioned Bose inside the Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata on November 21. The former Fire Services Department minister was interrogated for nearly three hours. However, investigators were reportedly dissatisfied with his responses and decided to summon his brother-in-law for further questioning.

According to agency sources, Bose allegedly used his brother-in-law in the recruitment-related irregularities and also arranged a job for him. The CBI wants to establish whether he received any financial benefits from the alleged corruption and examine the nature of his involvement in the recruitment process.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the municipal recruitment scam. The agency arrested Bose on May 11, following the West Bengal Assembly elections. Although the CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet in the case without naming Bose, the ED subsequently named the former minister and his son in its chargesheet.

The CBI later approached the court seeking permission to interrogate Bose inside the correctional home. Following the court's approval, a team of CBI officers questioned him on November 21. Investigators are primarily examining his alleged role in irregular appointments at the South Dum Dum Municipality.

According to the allegations, Bose and his son recommended candidates for illegal appointments to various municipal posts. The proceeds of the alleged recruitment corruption were subsequently transferred to different business entities. The investigators are examining the suspected money trail and the possible involvement of people connected with the former minister. Bose has denied any involvement in the corruption.

The CBI has stepped up its investigation in recent weeks, summoning municipal employees, former office-bearers and state government officials for questioning. Members of Bose's family have also come under the agency's scrutiny. His daughter, Mohini Bose, was earlier questioned in connection with the case. The latest summons to his brother-in-law is part of the agency's efforts to establish the alleged network of beneficiaries.

Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district, is currently lodged in Presidency Central Correctional Home. His bail applications have repeatedly been rejected by the Calcutta High Court, with the latest rejection coming in October.

Last month, Bose approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision. However, his petition is yet to come up for its first hearing before the apex court.

Bose lost the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly election to BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee, who is currently the state's Health Minister.