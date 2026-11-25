MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down memory lane on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Amitabh recalled the making and premiere of one of the most iconic scenes from his 1975 classic Deewaar. The actor revealed how audiences initially reacted to the now-famous dialogue,“Aaj khush toh bahut honge tum”, from the film's temple sequence.

The conversation unfolded when a contestant praised Big B for his memorable dialogue delivery in Deewaar. The megastar, however, credited the film's writers Salim-Javed for creating dialogues that went on to become an integral part of Indian cinema.

Recalling the premiere of the film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the cast had not watched the film beforehand, as premieres in those days were often the first occasion when the actors themselves saw the finished movie with an audience.

He said,“Sir, main aapko batau ki ye film jab premier hua iske pehele hum picture nahi dekhe the toh uss zamane me aisa nahi hota tha premiere par hi batate the ki film kaisi hain. Jab humara mandir wala scene aaya aur voh dialogue aaya ki aaj khush toh bohot honge tum, toh kuch log hasne lag gaye kyuki bhagwan ko kisi ne iss tarah sambhodit kiya hi nahi tha ya kisi ne iss tarah bhagwan se baat nahi kiya tha toh aisa hua tha uss din. Toh hum yaha par baaki ka dialogue sunate hain, 'Joh aaj tak tumhare mandir ki seedhiya nahi chadha, jisne aaj tak tumhare saamne sir nhi jhukaya, jisne aaj tak tumhare saamne haath nahi failaye woh aaj tumhare saamne haath failaye khada hai, aaj khush toh bohot honge tum."

(Sir, let me tell you, when this film premiered, we had not seen the film before. In those days, things were not like this; only at the premiere would we find out how the film had turned out. When our temple scene came and the dialogue was said, 'Aaj khush toh bahut honge tum,' some people started laughing because nobody had ever addressed God in this manner or spoken to God like this. So that happened that day. So, here we narrate the rest of the dialogue, 'The one who has never climbed the steps of your temple till today, the one who has never bowed his head before you, the one who has never stretched out his hands before you, today stands before you with his hands stretched out, today you must be very happy)

Released in 1975, Deewaar was directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim-Javed. The film starred Bachchan as Vijay alongside Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Madan Puri and others. Its story of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi, whose lives take sharply different paths became a landmark in Hindi cinema.

The film also established Amitabh Bachchan's image as the intense, rebellious young man of the era. His portrayal of Vijay became one of the fine performances of his early career and contributed to the rise of his "angry young man" persona.

–IANS

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