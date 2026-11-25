MENAFN - IANS) Karad (Maharashtra), Nov 25 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed media speculation that party chief Sharad Pawar has sought the Maharashtra chief minister's post for her in exchange for backing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and supporting the upcoming parliamentary delimitation bill.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Maharashtra's first chief minister, late Yashwantrao Chavan, at his memorial, Sule called the reports unfounded and responded with irony to shifting narratives about her political future -- noting that rumors had previously placed her in line for a Union ministerial berth before turning to the chief ministership.

"For the past 12 years, my swearing-in has been happening. Do not be unfair to me -- since 2014 I have been becoming chief minister. I have no interest in any of these stories. My only sorrow is that nobody asks me seriously about the policy-making work I was elected to Parliament to do," she said.

Sule highlighted her current assignments on four Joint Parliamentary Committees (JPCs) as well as a finance committee involved in shaping national economic policy. She noted that Maharashtra is facing drought conditions while critical national bills under discussion in JPCs can directly affect citizens' everyday lives, adding that she would welcome questions on those issues instead.

Sule made her statement after rumours gained traction amid intense political chatter over potential realignments ahead of Parliament's winter session. Reports in political circles suggested talks between the BJP and Sharad Pawar's faction around supporting the Centre's constituency delimitation legislation and joining or aligning with the NDA.

A day earlier, Sule pushed back against reports claiming Sharad Pawar might retire from politics before a move toward the NDA, calling such claims outrageous and pointing out that he still has five years left as a Rajya Sabha member.

Sule has indicated that her party is open to evaluating the delimitation bill once tabled, subject to a uniform formula across states and implementation of women's reservation, while drawing pushback from allies like Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and mixed signals within her own camp, including MLA Rohit Pawar.

Media reports also noted that senior NCP (SP) leaders had urged district functionaries to avoid direct attacks on BJP leaders during ongoing deliberations, including scaling back a planned drought march during the winter session.

Meanwhile, reacting cautiously to the chief ministership buzz, Maharashtra state president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction Sunil Tatkare said he would not comment until an official statement comes from the parties involved.

Tatkare emphasised that the ruling Mahayuti government remains stable with a reported strength of 238 MLAs -- comprising 132 from the BJP, 60 from Eknath Shinde's faction, and 41 from the NCP.

Addressing the delimitation debate, he said Lok Sabha and assembly seat numbers have remained frozen since 1971 even as India's population has grown fourfold since the era of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tatkare added that if Sule backs the bill on parity grounds without linking it to population shifts, he would welcome her as part of the NDA.