Strengthening civilian protection, addressing intercommunal violence and improving responses to recurrent flooding were among the key issues raised during a visit by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Political, to Unity State and the Ruweng Administrative Area.

On his first field visit since joining the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Francois Grignon, met caretaker government officials, civil society representatives and communities affected by insecurity and displacement in Bentiu and Abiemnhom.

During a discussion with the caretaker Governor of Unity State, Simon Chuol Biel, and other stakeholders, he emphasized the need to strengthen security measures, address rising tensions between communities, and enhance cooperation between local authorities and residents.

“I think that the approach you are mentioning, which is bringing people together – the communities coming from Lakes State and the counties, is vital but also accountability. Accountability is important because it removes the fear of the victims, and it allows them to return home and rebuild their lives,” he said.

After years of persistent flooding that has left Bentiu resembling an island surrounded by thousands of kilometers of stagnant water, residents are facing a fresh threat amidst predicted heavy rains and the El Nino phenomenon.

UNMISS is working alongside partners to support the protection of hundreds of thousands of affected civilians, including through peacekeeping patrols and engineering efforts to reinforce a vast network of dykes against rising floodwaters.

Mr. Grignon also travelled to Abiemnom where a devastating attack in March claimed more than 200 lives.

During the violence, UNMISS peacekeepers provided refuge to between 2,500 and 2,800 civilians at their temporary operating base, while also offering medical assistance to injured people.

He met with County Commissioners, community leaders and residents, and he heard the stories of loss, displacement, and continued fears over security.

“We are requesting the United Nations and the government of South Sudan to make the security strong. If there is a way for the government to include more soldiers within the borders, and create dialogue between Abiemnom and Mayom communities in a way that we can have peace and have discussion to see the way forward,” said resident Thon Kuol Thon.

Mr. Grignon also visited UNMISS peacekeepers from Mongolia, who continue to serve in difficult conditions at the temporary base, and whose presence remains critical to deterring violence in the area.

Reflecting on the visit, he said gaining a better understanding of the security and humanitarian challenges facing Unity State and the Ruweng Administrative Area was essential to informing his engagement with national leadership.

“We have a dire protection of civilians in different parts of the state. We also have a major flooding problem, and we need to work together with the government to address them. This is a top priority,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).