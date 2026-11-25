Orchard Therapeutics Expands Global Access To Libmeldy® In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Approval covers eligible children with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)
First authorisation outside Europe and the US for atidarsagene autotemcel, marketed as Libmeldy® in Europe and LenmeldyTM in the US
Orchard Therapeutics will work with partners Biopharma-mea and Cigalah to support commercialisation, distribution and the next steps needed for access
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The decision marks the first authorisation for Libmeldy®outside Europe and the United States, extending the therapy's global regulatory footprint and creating an opportunity for eligible children in Saudi Arabia to access treatment. Libmeldy®, known as LenmeldyTM in the United States, is a one-time HSC gene therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of MLD. MLD is a rare, inherited and life-threatening metabolic disease estimated in published literature to occur in approximately one in every 100,000 live births.[i] It causes progressive damage to the nervous system, leading to the loss of movement, speech and other essential functions, with a significant impact on affected children and their families.[ii] Because MLD can progress rapidly, timely diagnosis, specialist assessment and identification of potentially eligible patients are critical so that appropriate treatment options can be considered. “Thirty years ago, the idea that we could treat a genetic disease using a patient's own cells felt like science fiction. Today, that science has become an approved treatment option for eligible children with MLD. Seeing Libmeldy® authorised in Saudi Arabia is an important step in bringing this treatment closer to eligible children and families in the country, and in supporting the broader ambition to improve access to advanced and specialised healthcare”, said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics. Advancing access in Saudi Arabia With marketing authorisation now secured, Orchard Therapeutics will work with Cigalah and Biopharma-mea to support access to Libmeldy® for eligible children with MLD in Saudi Arabia. Biopharma-mea will lead the commercialisation of Libmeldy® in Saudi Arabia, with Cigalah managing distribution and logistics. They will also work with healthcare stakeholders to raise disease awareness and support timely diagnosis and identification of eligible patients. “The SFDA approval of Libmeldy® is an important milestone for children and families affected by MLD in Saudi Arabia”, said Tamer Eissa – General Manager, Biopharma-mea.“We are pleased to work with Orchard Therapeutics and Cigalah to support the availability of Libmeldy® in the Kingdom, while helping to raise awareness of MLD and support timely diagnosis of eligible children. We look forward to helping bring this important treatment to children who may benefit.” “The SFDA authorisation of Libmeldy® is an important milestone for those eligible with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and their families in Saudi Arabia. Our priority now is to ensure that families and healthcare professionals in the Kingdom are well supported as we work with our partners on the next steps required to enable access for eligible patients. This reflects Cigalah Healthcare's long-standing commitment to putting patients at the heart of what we do, in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 to advance healthcare in the Kingdom”, said Yaser Yousuf Naghi, CEO, Cigalah. [i] [ii]
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