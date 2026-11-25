In a shocking case of theft, a woman has been accused of stealing cash from a local grocery store multiple times in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. The shopkeeper reportedly lost between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000 after five alleged thefts in just 10 days.

The incidents took place at Prakash Kirana Store in the Babupura area, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. CCTV footage from the shop reportedly captured the woman taking money from the cash drawer while the shopkeeper was occupied with other work.

The woman, who was a regular customer, used to visit the store to buy household items, reports said. Her alleged actions came to light only after the shop owner installed surveillance cameras to investigate the repeated disappearance of cash.

CCTV Footage Reveals How Woman Allegedly Stole Money

The shopkeeper had reportedly noticed money going missing from the cash drawer for several months. Initially, he suspected that cash was being taken but could not identify who was responsible.

Since several familiar customers and people from the neighbourhood visited the store regularly, he reportedly found it difficult to suspect anyone in particular.

After repeated losses, the shopkeeper decided to install CCTV cameras. When he later checked the recordings, he allegedly spotted a woman customer taking cash from the drawer.

According to reports, the woman would ask the shopkeeper to fetch certain items from inside the store. When he moved away from the cash counter, she allegedly used the opportunity to take money from the drawer.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

अंबिकापुर में किराना दुकान से लगातार हो रही चोरी का चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां दुकान में सामान खरीदने आने वाली पड़ोस की एक महिला पर ही चोरी का आरोप लगा है। महिला की यह करतूत दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। Rohit Kumar Banchhor (@ROHITKUMARr36z) November 22, 2026

Five Alleged Theft Incidents In Just 10 Days

The shop owner claimed that the woman carried out the alleged theft on five separate occasions within a period of 10 days. It was reported that the total amount taken from the cash drawer was around Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000. The shopkeeper had been worried about the recurring incidents and couldn't figure out how the money was disappearing until he checked the CCTV footage.

The shopkeeper said he recognized the woman in the CCTV footage and alerted the police, demanding action. The incident has highlighted the need for surveillance systems for small businesses, especially shops where cash is handled all day. Nothing was immediately said in the reports about the police investigation or any action against the woman.