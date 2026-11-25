MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Velocity, a Solana -based decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures, has paused all transactions after identifying a bug that its team says needs to be fixed. In an update posted on X on Wednesday, the protocol said deposits remain safe and that the trading system will stay offline until it is confident it can resume without exposing users to risk.

The pause adds another layer of operational risk to the already high-stakes environment for on-chain derivatives platforms. It comes as Velocity continues to build on a history tied to Drift Protocol, the earlier entity it was based on and which suffered a major exploit earlier this year.

Velocity has suspended all transactions on its Solana DEX while a bug is investigated and addressed. The team states user deposits are safe and that the protocol will remain paused until it can do so safely. Velocity is a renamed, rebuilt, forked version of Drift Protocol, which previously relaunched under the new name in September. Velocity focuses solely on perpetual futures trading, having removed standalone spot trading from its model. Velocity says it will provide further details about the bug via its social channels.

Key takeawaysVelocity pauses trading after a bug is found

Velocity announced the suspension of all transactions in a post on X, describing the move as a precaution while its team works on resolving the underlying issue. The protocol did not specify the bug's nature in the brief update, but it emphasized that the system would not resume until it was“safe” to do so.

The immediate practical implication for users is straightforward: ongoing interactions with the exchange-such as placing trades or executing orders-are currently halted. For depositors, the message is more reassuring: the team said user deposits are safe, signaling that funds should not be at immediate risk during the pause.

A forked past: from Drift Protocol to Velocity

Velocity is not a brand-new platform from a clean slate. It is the rebuilt, forked version of Drift Protocol, which was hacked in April. Earlier this year, Drift reported substantial losses tied to that incident, and the exploit has been attributed to UNC6862, a North Korean threat group.

According to the article's figures, Drift reported approximately $295 million in losses from an April 1 hack. Velocity later relaunched in September under its new name, with a reworked structure and a narrower trading focus compared with its predecessor.

That timeline matters for investors and traders watching platform resilience: even after a successful relaunch, the operational and security burdens of running on-chain derivatives remain ongoing. A new bug leading to a transaction pause suggests that the underlying engineering effort for stability is still actively underway.

Perps-only design and the surge in November volume

A key difference between Drift Protocol and Velocity is the scope of what the exchange offers. Velocity DEX focuses exclusively on perpetual futures trading and removes standalone spot trading.

This specialization appears to have coincided with notable activity. Data referenced from DefiLlama shows Velocity's perpetual futures volume saw a significant spike in November, with the largest jumps in volume occurring on Nov. 18 and 19. The volume pattern highlights how quickly derivatives liquidity can concentrate over short windows-making reliability and uptime especially important when traders are most active.

While the current pause interrupts that momentum, it also raises questions about what exactly is affected. Velocity did not indicate whether the pause relates to deposits, margin/accounting, order execution, settlement mechanics, or another component of the perps trading stack. For users, the distinction is crucial: a pause limited to new orders can be operationally different from a pause that impacts risk calculations or settlement processes.

What to watch as Velocity investigates

Velocity said it will share more about the bug on social media. That follow-up will likely determine how users assess the severity of the issue and whether there are any hints about similar vulnerabilities that could affect other components of the system.

Until additional details emerge, traders should treat the pause as a temporary shutdown rather than a routine interruption. Watch for information that clarifies the bug's impact scope (for example, whether it affects only specific transactions, how long it may take to validate fixes, and what safety checks are being used before resuming).

For the broader Solana derivatives ecosystem, the development is a reminder that even well-trafficked, perps-only exchanges can face unexpected operational vulnerabilities after prior high-profile incidents. The next update from Velocity-especially anything that helps users understand the technical root cause and the safety measures deployed-will be the clearest signal of whether this pause is likely to be a short interruption or the start of more extended remediation.

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