MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Services and Uttar Pradesh made a strong start to the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships at INS Hamla, Malad, claiming the Grade 7 Out-Age and In-Age team titles respectively on an action-packed opening day.

The opening day's competition featured impressive displays of strength, flexibility and technical precision, with gymnasts battling across individual and team events to establish an early advantage.

In the Grade 7 Out-Age category, Services topped the team standings with 146.866 points, showcasing consistency across the apparatus. West Bengal finished second with 144.732 points, while Tripura secured third place with 136.267.

The individual all-around final produced a closely fought contest, with Services' Sudip Ghosh and West Bengal's Tanmoy Maitra finishing on identical scores of 51.834. Sudip was awarded the gold medal, with Tanmoy settling for silver. Services' Dnyaneshwar completed the podium with 51.199 points.

Dnyaneshwar enjoyed an impressive outing in the apparatus finals, securing two gold medals with scores of 9.833 in the Still Rings and 8.933 in the Parallel Bars. Sudip added another title to his tally by winning the Floor Exercise with 9.800 points, while Tanmoy demonstrated his all-round ability by claiming the Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar crowns.

The Vault competition ended in a tie, with Haryana's Gautam and Telangana's Mohammad Murtaza Jeelani sharing the gold medal after both recorded 9.200 points.

Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in the Grade 7 In-Age team competition, accumulating 157.034 points to finish ahead of West Bengal, who scored 156.330. Maharashtra secured third position with 150.867 points.

Maharashtra's Snithik Patil was the standout performer in the individual all-around final, combining technical execution with consistency across the apparatus to register 56.300 points and take the top honours. West Bengal's Suprit Chanda finished second with 54.832, while Uttar Pradesh's Manash Singh claimed the bronze medal with 53.333.

Snithik continued his impressive run in the apparatus finals, capturing the Parallel Bars title with a score of 9.867. Suprit added the Horizontal Bar gold to West Bengal's medal tally with 9.300 points, while Karnataka's Agasthya Bellam Konda topped the Vault competition with 9.333.

The championships will continue with the men's Grade 8 events on November 26 at INS Hamla. Senior and junior men's selection trials are scheduled for November 27, before the focus shifts to Women's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be conducted from November 28 to 30.