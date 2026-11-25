MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has revealed that a half-hour conversation with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him shake off a lean run and smash a record-breaking double-century against the UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup Men's Rising Stars tournament.

The 15-year-old left-hander made 204 off 53 balls in the Group B match on Tuesday, with seven fours and 28 sixes. Along the way, Sooryavanshi rewrote several List A batting records. He reached the double century in just 52 balls, now the fastest double ton in List A cricket.

His 28-ball hundred and him reaching 150 are also the quickest ever milestones in the format - the 150-mark beat the record he previously held. His 28 sixes are the most hit in a single List A innings, and his strike rate of 384.90 is the highest recorded for a List A century.

"I spoke to only four people (before going into the match). Of course, I spoke to my father. Then my childhood coach, Manish Ojha and my friend, who was with me from the Under-19s - his name is Pratham Jachak. The fourth one is Yuvraj (Singh) sir. I spoke to him for almost half-an-hour," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted on bcci. on Wednesday.

Yuvraj has also guided young Indian batters such as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sooryavanshi said he told Yuvraj frankly what was troubling him, and the former India star gave him both technical pointers and a simple target: stay at the crease longer.

"He explained a lot of things about my batting. Because I was very tense, I spoke to him openly. 'Sir, I am having these problems when I am going out to bat'. He explained everything to me for half an hour. He mainly told me, 'If you bat for 20 balls, the team's score will be different'. He told me a lot of technical things. All of that helped me a lot."

The youngster admitted that the run of low scores, which followed a couple of quiet domestic outings, had begun to unsettle him. "It wasn't easy. The last two matches I played, as well as one or two domestic matches, I didn't get any runs. My mind was being diverted and I was thinking, 'what's going on'. He (Yuvraj) is my idol. If you talk to your idol, you listen to him carefully, so I listened to him carefully.”

After the call, Sooryavanshi went back to footage of his own batting. There, he said, he found a flaw he set out to correct in the match against UAE. "He told me a lot of important things - specific things about my batting. Then I went back and watched videos of my batting. I felt I was making a mistake, which I tried to fix yesterday. I tried to do what he told me to do. That helped me."

Sooryavanshi said he did not walk out planning an assault on the UAE bowlers. "I just had the mindset of going to see how the wicket was, and after seeing the wicket for a couple of balls, the ball was coming onto the bat well, so I backed my game."

India A will next face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final on Thursday, and Sooryavanshi signed off by reminding everyone that he can change his tempo to suit the conditions, a claim he first made after being the leading run-getter in IPL 2026.

"When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad was over, I had said that I can play in all three formats. I can change my game according to the situation - I have that much control over myself. In the last two matches, I was trying to play like it was in a long format.

"Even here, I had the same mindset. But when I saw the pitch, I didn't think it would help (the bowlers) much. If I tried to play my shots - the ball was coming on to my bat. So I decided to back my strengths."