Small Aircraft Crash Off Mississippi Coast Leaves Six Dead
(MENAFN) Six people were killed when a small aircraft crashed off the coast of Mississippi, with search and rescue teams recovering all six bodies after several hours of searching, the US Coast Guard announced Wednesday.
Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources discovered the remains of the aircraft's six occupants inside its fuselage, approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northeast of Horn Island, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The search operation was launched Tuesday afternoon after air traffic controllers in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact with a Cessna 210 carrying six passengers at approximately 3:45 pm local time (2145GMT).
The Coast Guard deployed aircraft and rescue vessels, working alongside federal, state and local authorities to locate the missing plane. The operation continued for around four hours before divers found the aircraft and recovered the occupants, ending the search.
"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard's Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator.
Blount praised the participating agencies for their coordinated efforts, noting that their cooperation helped locate the victims and provide their families with closure.
Joe Spraggins, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, also extended his condolences to the victims' relatives, describing the recovery mission as a solemn responsibility.
The search involved Coast Guard personnel, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Harrison County divers, Pascagoula police, the FBI and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft crew.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to oversee the investigation to determine what caused the crash.
Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources discovered the remains of the aircraft's six occupants inside its fuselage, approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northeast of Horn Island, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The search operation was launched Tuesday afternoon after air traffic controllers in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact with a Cessna 210 carrying six passengers at approximately 3:45 pm local time (2145GMT).
The Coast Guard deployed aircraft and rescue vessels, working alongside federal, state and local authorities to locate the missing plane. The operation continued for around four hours before divers found the aircraft and recovered the occupants, ending the search.
"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard's Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator.
Blount praised the participating agencies for their coordinated efforts, noting that their cooperation helped locate the victims and provide their families with closure.
Joe Spraggins, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, also extended his condolences to the victims' relatives, describing the recovery mission as a solemn responsibility.
The search involved Coast Guard personnel, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Harrison County divers, Pascagoula police, the FBI and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft crew.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to oversee the investigation to determine what caused the crash.
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