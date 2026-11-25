Israel Launches Airstrikes, Artillery Attacks Across Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out multiple air raids, artillery bombardments and machine-gun attacks across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, continuing military operations despite an agreement brokered by the US, according to Lebanese media reports.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike struck the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district, while heavy artillery bombardment hit the vicinity of Scout City near the town.
Additional artillery attacks were recorded around Zawtar al-Sharqiya and areas surrounding Mayfadoun, also within Nabatieh.
Further Israeli air raids targeted the southern towns of Touline and Qantara in the Marjayoun district.
Meanwhile, artillery fire struck Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district, as drones maintained an intensive presence over the affected areas.
According to the agency, Israeli troops also fired machine guns toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys during the early hours of Tuesday.
The bombardment extended to the Tyre district, where Israeli artillery targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the latest attacks.
Israeli military operations across southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, notwithstanding the framework agreement reached in June under US mediation. The arrangement includes security provisions requiring Israeli forces to leave the areas they occupy and the Lebanese army to deploy there and take responsibility for maintaining security.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike struck the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district, while heavy artillery bombardment hit the vicinity of Scout City near the town.
Additional artillery attacks were recorded around Zawtar al-Sharqiya and areas surrounding Mayfadoun, also within Nabatieh.
Further Israeli air raids targeted the southern towns of Touline and Qantara in the Marjayoun district.
Meanwhile, artillery fire struck Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district, as drones maintained an intensive presence over the affected areas.
According to the agency, Israeli troops also fired machine guns toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys during the early hours of Tuesday.
The bombardment extended to the Tyre district, where Israeli artillery targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
No injuries or fatalities were reported following the latest attacks.
Israeli military operations across southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, notwithstanding the framework agreement reached in June under US mediation. The arrangement includes security provisions requiring Israeli forces to leave the areas they occupy and the Lebanese army to deploy there and take responsibility for maintaining security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment