Bosnia Arrests Naser Oric Amid Investigation into Fugitive Suspect
(MENAFN) Bosnian authorities arrested former wartime military commander Naser Oric on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations that he helped a fugitive wanted in connection with an attempted murder avoid law enforcement.
The State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) confirmed to local media that Oric was detained in the Olovo area. Former Republika Srpska lawmaker Nikolina Sljivic was also taken into custody during a separate operation in East Sarajevo.
The arrests were carried out in coordination with Republika Srpska police and focused on suspects accused of providing assistance to Djordje Zdrale, who remains at large. Authorities are seeking Zdrale over an alleged attempted murder that took place in East Sarajevo in August.
During the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, Oric served as commander of Bosnian government forces operating in Srebrenica and surrounding areas.
His previous legal proceedings included war crimes allegations concerning Serb prisoners. However, the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague overturned his conviction and acquitted him on appeal in 2008. He was subsequently acquitted in another case by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018.
Investigative proceedings related to Tuesday's detentions remain underway.
The State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) confirmed to local media that Oric was detained in the Olovo area. Former Republika Srpska lawmaker Nikolina Sljivic was also taken into custody during a separate operation in East Sarajevo.
The arrests were carried out in coordination with Republika Srpska police and focused on suspects accused of providing assistance to Djordje Zdrale, who remains at large. Authorities are seeking Zdrale over an alleged attempted murder that took place in East Sarajevo in August.
During the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, Oric served as commander of Bosnian government forces operating in Srebrenica and surrounding areas.
His previous legal proceedings included war crimes allegations concerning Serb prisoners. However, the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague overturned his conviction and acquitted him on appeal in 2008. He was subsequently acquitted in another case by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018.
Investigative proceedings related to Tuesday's detentions remain underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment