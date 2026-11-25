German FM Questions Trump’s Intervention in Nvidia Leadership Decision
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed surprise Tuesday over US President Donald Trump’s involvement in persuading Nvidia to bring back its founder, Jensen Huang, as the company’s chief executive.
“Yeah, it shocked me, to be honest,” Wadephul said during an event in Berlin when asked about Trump’s intervention. “I never saw or recognized such an intervention from the political side to a company.”
He also questioned whether this approach could serve as an appropriate precedent for future relations between governments and private businesses.
“And I do have some doubts over whether this is a very good model for the future,” he added.
Huang left his position as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month following reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence. His departure also came amid scrutiny over the company's adherence to US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technology.
However, Nvidia announced Monday that its board had unanimously approved Huang’s return as company president, chief executive and board member, with the decision reportedly reflecting consultations with senior US government officials.
Trump subsequently acknowledged his involvement in the decision, claiming during an interview that he had contacted the board and “convinced them.”
Commenting on the episode, Wadephul stressed the importance of preserving the rule of law, internationally recognized regulations and established standards governing relations between countries.
“We have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies,” he said.
“Yeah, it shocked me, to be honest,” Wadephul said during an event in Berlin when asked about Trump’s intervention. “I never saw or recognized such an intervention from the political side to a company.”
He also questioned whether this approach could serve as an appropriate precedent for future relations between governments and private businesses.
“And I do have some doubts over whether this is a very good model for the future,” he added.
Huang left his position as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month following reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence. His departure also came amid scrutiny over the company's adherence to US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor technology.
However, Nvidia announced Monday that its board had unanimously approved Huang’s return as company president, chief executive and board member, with the decision reportedly reflecting consultations with senior US government officials.
Trump subsequently acknowledged his involvement in the decision, claiming during an interview that he had contacted the board and “convinced them.”
Commenting on the episode, Wadephul stressed the importance of preserving the rule of law, internationally recognized regulations and established standards governing relations between countries.
“We have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies,” he said.
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