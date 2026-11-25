Iran Reports Another Oil Tanker Explosion Following Mine Strike in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran announced Tuesday that a fourth oil tanker had exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine in restricted waters east of the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions across the region continue to intensify.
The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that the vessel sustained a powerful explosion before catching fire after striking a mine early Tuesday, according to reports carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The latest incident followed earlier reports from Iran's navy that two additional oil tankers had caught fire after encountering naval mines in the same maritime area.
According to a statement broadcast by state television IRIB, the navy's public relations department said the two vessels had entered “a prohibited area” after disabling their identification and navigation systems.
The statement indicated that both ships subsequently hit naval mines, caught fire and became unable to continue sailing.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the identities of the affected tankers or release information about their crews, potential casualties or the scale of the destruction.
The navy also urged tanker operators to coordinate their movements with Iran's armed forces to facilitate safe navigation through the strategically important passage.
These incidents add to growing disruptions affecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime corridors for international oil and natural gas supplies.
The developments unfold amid the ongoing conflict that began when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with strikes targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that the vessel sustained a powerful explosion before catching fire after striking a mine early Tuesday, according to reports carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The latest incident followed earlier reports from Iran's navy that two additional oil tankers had caught fire after encountering naval mines in the same maritime area.
According to a statement broadcast by state television IRIB, the navy's public relations department said the two vessels had entered “a prohibited area” after disabling their identification and navigation systems.
The statement indicated that both ships subsequently hit naval mines, caught fire and became unable to continue sailing.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the identities of the affected tankers or release information about their crews, potential casualties or the scale of the destruction.
The navy also urged tanker operators to coordinate their movements with Iran's armed forces to facilitate safe navigation through the strategically important passage.
These incidents add to growing disruptions affecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime corridors for international oil and natural gas supplies.
The developments unfold amid the ongoing conflict that began when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with strikes targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
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