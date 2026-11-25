Russian Overnight Assault Kills Civilians, Injures Dozens Across Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least two people have lost their lives and more than 40 others have suffered injuries following a Russian overnight assault on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian authorities announced Tuesday.
Regional Governor Mykhailo Semikin initially reported through Telegram that the attack had completely destroyed a private residence and caused partial destruction to a five-story apartment building in the regional capital.
The overnight strikes also damaged several residential complexes, private properties, cars and a facility belonging to the transport infrastructure sector. Semikin initially confirmed one injury before subsequently updating the reported number of wounded to 44.
“Rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations,” Semikin said.
Separately, Vinnytsia Regional Governor Nataliya Zabolotna reported that four residents sustained minor injuries after Russian strikes hit her region, damaging a civilian industrial facility and an energy infrastructure site.
“Additionally, two public transport stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and nearby buildings were damaged,” Zabolotna added.
Further destruction was recorded in the northwestern Zhytomyr region, where Governor Vitaliy Bunechko reported damage across multiple communities. The affected properties included a Nova Poshta postal branch, storage facilities, neighboring businesses, a government administrative building, residential properties and educational establishments.
“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Six people experienced an acute stress reaction, but none required hospitalization,” Bunechko said.
Regional Governor Mykhailo Semikin initially reported through Telegram that the attack had completely destroyed a private residence and caused partial destruction to a five-story apartment building in the regional capital.
The overnight strikes also damaged several residential complexes, private properties, cars and a facility belonging to the transport infrastructure sector. Semikin initially confirmed one injury before subsequently updating the reported number of wounded to 44.
“Rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations,” Semikin said.
Separately, Vinnytsia Regional Governor Nataliya Zabolotna reported that four residents sustained minor injuries after Russian strikes hit her region, damaging a civilian industrial facility and an energy infrastructure site.
“Additionally, two public transport stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and nearby buildings were damaged,” Zabolotna added.
Further destruction was recorded in the northwestern Zhytomyr region, where Governor Vitaliy Bunechko reported damage across multiple communities. The affected properties included a Nova Poshta postal branch, storage facilities, neighboring businesses, a government administrative building, residential properties and educational establishments.
“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Six people experienced an acute stress reaction, but none required hospitalization,” Bunechko said.
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