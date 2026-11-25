US Authors Establish New Writers’ Organization Amid PEN America Dispute
(MENAFN) A group of more than 100 authors and literary professionals has established PEN Writes US, a new independent writers’ organization seeking affiliation with the international PEN network. Its formation comes against the backdrop of internal disagreements at PEN America over its position on Israel’s war in Gaza and its rejection of cultural boycotts.
The newly established organization confirmed that it would function separately from PEN America while pursuing full membership in PEN International during the network’s congress scheduled for September 2027.
Established in 1921, PEN International brings together writers from around the world, working to advance literature, safeguard freedom of expression and defend authors subjected to censorship, persecution or imprisonment.
PEN Writes US has outlined its main priorities as protecting freedom of expression, advocating for writers’ rights and encouraging greater engagement with reading.
Maaza Mengiste, a novelist and founding member of the new organization, told Publishers Weekly that PEN Writes US would uphold writers’ freedom of expression, including their ability to take part in boycott campaigns.
Tensions surrounding PEN America’s position on the Gaza conflict previously led to the cancellation of its annual literary awards ceremony in 2024, following the withdrawal of several authors who objected to the organization’s response to the war.
Dinaw Mengestu, another novelist involved in founding PEN Writes US, also stepped down from his position as PEN America president in July. His resignation followed the publication of a report by the organization that discussed the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli writers while expressing opposition to cultural boycotts.
The newly established organization confirmed that it would function separately from PEN America while pursuing full membership in PEN International during the network’s congress scheduled for September 2027.
Established in 1921, PEN International brings together writers from around the world, working to advance literature, safeguard freedom of expression and defend authors subjected to censorship, persecution or imprisonment.
PEN Writes US has outlined its main priorities as protecting freedom of expression, advocating for writers’ rights and encouraging greater engagement with reading.
Maaza Mengiste, a novelist and founding member of the new organization, told Publishers Weekly that PEN Writes US would uphold writers’ freedom of expression, including their ability to take part in boycott campaigns.
Tensions surrounding PEN America’s position on the Gaza conflict previously led to the cancellation of its annual literary awards ceremony in 2024, following the withdrawal of several authors who objected to the organization’s response to the war.
Dinaw Mengestu, another novelist involved in founding PEN Writes US, also stepped down from his position as PEN America president in July. His resignation followed the publication of a report by the organization that discussed the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli writers while expressing opposition to cultural boycotts.
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