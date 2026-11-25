Italy Raises Alarm Over Cybersecurity Threats Linked to Agentic AI
(MENAFN) Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has cautioned against growing security threats associated with agentic artificial intelligence, revealing that it has identified cyberattack operations involving autonomous AI agents, according to reports published Tuesday.
Unlike conventional AI tools primarily designed to generate content, agentic systems can independently organize tasks, communicate with corporate software, retrieve information from databases and execute operational activities without constant human intervention.
Cyber compromise campaigns, meanwhile, involve coordinated attempts to penetrate digital networks, user accounts or supply chains to obtain sensitive information or interfere with organizational operations.
The agency stressed that although artificial intelligence can deliver substantial efficiency improvements across various industries, its expanding capabilities are also creating additional vulnerabilities for businesses and critical infrastructure.
Andrea Quacivi, head of Italy's cybersecurity agency, urged senior executives and decision-makers across both government institutions and private companies to address existing weaknesses in their digital systems.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” Quacivi said.
Unlike conventional AI tools primarily designed to generate content, agentic systems can independently organize tasks, communicate with corporate software, retrieve information from databases and execute operational activities without constant human intervention.
Cyber compromise campaigns, meanwhile, involve coordinated attempts to penetrate digital networks, user accounts or supply chains to obtain sensitive information or interfere with organizational operations.
The agency stressed that although artificial intelligence can deliver substantial efficiency improvements across various industries, its expanding capabilities are also creating additional vulnerabilities for businesses and critical infrastructure.
Andrea Quacivi, head of Italy's cybersecurity agency, urged senior executives and decision-makers across both government institutions and private companies to address existing weaknesses in their digital systems.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” Quacivi said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment