Australian Foreign Minister Warns of Growing Risks in US-China Relations
(MENAFN) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has cautioned that growing competition between Washington and Beijing is undermining mechanisms intended to prevent tensions between the two powers from escalating into military confrontation, as Canberra works to broaden its international partnerships.
“The great powers – the United States and China – are competing across every domain, with less regard for the guardrails that once kept competition from tipping into conflict,” Wong said in a policy address, according to its official transcript.
She highlighted the growing use of economic and strategic resources as instruments of pressure, warning that trade, investment, maritime routes, food supplies, submarine communication cables and critical minerals were increasingly becoming tools of geopolitical competition.
“The economic interdependence which once acted to constrain conflict has now become a means of coercion,” she said.
Wong also criticized China's military expansion, describing it as the largest buildup undertaken by any country since World War II and expressing concern over the lack of transparency surrounding its scale.
Regarding Washington, she pointed to changes in US strategic priorities, including adjustments to resource allocation and evolving expectations of its international partners.
Nevertheless, the Australian foreign minister described the United States as playing “an indispensable role” in preserving stability throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
She identified the South China Sea, East China Sea, Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait as areas where tensions could potentially escalate, stressing the importance of resolving disagreements through diplomatic engagement rather than military force or coercive measures.
Wong further reiterated Australia's opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter the existing situation across the Taiwan Strait.
“The great powers – the United States and China – are competing across every domain, with less regard for the guardrails that once kept competition from tipping into conflict,” Wong said in a policy address, according to its official transcript.
She highlighted the growing use of economic and strategic resources as instruments of pressure, warning that trade, investment, maritime routes, food supplies, submarine communication cables and critical minerals were increasingly becoming tools of geopolitical competition.
“The economic interdependence which once acted to constrain conflict has now become a means of coercion,” she said.
Wong also criticized China's military expansion, describing it as the largest buildup undertaken by any country since World War II and expressing concern over the lack of transparency surrounding its scale.
Regarding Washington, she pointed to changes in US strategic priorities, including adjustments to resource allocation and evolving expectations of its international partners.
Nevertheless, the Australian foreign minister described the United States as playing “an indispensable role” in preserving stability throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
She identified the South China Sea, East China Sea, Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait as areas where tensions could potentially escalate, stressing the importance of resolving disagreements through diplomatic engagement rather than military force or coercive measures.
Wong further reiterated Australia's opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter the existing situation across the Taiwan Strait.
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