Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation On Industry And Trade (PHOTO)
The discussions took place at a meeting involving Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov, and Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan and co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Tatarstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
The meeting highlighted significant potential for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia. The parties assessed prospects for increasing mutual trade and developing partnerships between the business communities of the two countries.
Discussions covered the expansion of cooperation in various sectors, including machine building, the processing industry, agriculture, and transport. Additionally, the parties exchanged views on potential collaboration regarding a joint industrial zone.
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