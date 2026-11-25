MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KAZENERGY, a non-profit association of enterprises in Kazakhstan's oil, gas, and energy sectors, and US-based consulting and engineering company Ryder Scott have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at establishing a regional center for the evaluation of hydrocarbon reserves and resources in Atyrau, according to KAZENERGY.

The memorandum was signed on November 24 on the sidelines of the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Atyrau by KAZENERGY Chairman Serikkali Brekeshev and Ryder Scott Chairman and CEO Herman G. Acuna.

The planned center will provide a platform for evaluating hydrocarbon reserves and resources in accordance with the international Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE-PRMS) and training industry specialists. Training programs will include practical work on actual projects, with the center targeting Kazakhstan, Central Asian countries, and the Caspian region.

Companies will be able to use SPE-PRMS-based evaluations for reporting, auditing, and financing purposes, while specialists will gain practical knowledge of the international methodology. Potential training programs include courses on aligning Kazakhstan's national reserves classification system with SPE-PRMS.

Ryder Scott intends to take the lead in establishing and operating the center and will also explore the possibility of establishing a legal presence in Kazakhstan, including through cooperation with local partners.

KAZENERGY, in turn, will inform its members about the center's activities and training programs and invite its representatives to industry events. The parties also plan to organize joint conferences and seminars, exchange publicly available materials, and promote cooperation across the region. Through these activities, KAZENERGY will facilitate links between the center and the industry community, helping Kazakh companies and specialists learn about international programs and training opportunities.

Evaluations under SPE-PRMS will complement Kazakhstan's national reserves accounting system. State expert reviews and the maintenance of the State Reserves Balance will remain under the authority of the relevant government agencies in Kazakhstan.

The memorandum sets out the parties' intentions, while specific projects and services will be formalized through separate agreements.