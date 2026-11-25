MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Ministry of Communications and China's Canaan Creative Global Pte. Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation in computing technologies, specialized equipment and digital infrastructure, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

According to the report, the document was signed on the sidelines of the Türkmentel 2026 international telecommunications and information technology exhibition and a conference on international transport and transit corridors, which opened in Ashgabat yesterday, November 24.

Under the memorandum, the sides will exchange experience and technical information and study the prospects for applying Canaan's technological solutions in Turkmenistan. They also intend to consider opportunities for implementing joint projects in the relevant fields, the press service says.

For reference, Turkmenistan is pursuing the modernization of its telecommunications infrastructure as part of a broader effort to expand digital connectivity and support the development of its transport and logistics sectors. Key priorities include expanding international fiber-optic links, increasing data transmission capacity and developing broadband access, data centers and cloud services.

The country's digital development agenda also includes the expansion of mobile networks, including 4G+ and 5G technologies, and the introduction of digital solutions in transport and logistics. These include electronic document management, real-time cargo tracking and digital platforms designed to improve coordination between different modes of transport.

Turkmenistan has also identified the development of international telecommunications links and transit communication flows as important areas for cooperation with foreign partners.