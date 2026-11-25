MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third quarter results 2026

HIGHLIGHTS



Q3 EBITDA of USD 82.2 million and operating cash flow of USD 91.0 million

Robust balance sheet with USD 476 million in available liquidity

Q3 cash dividend of USD 0.063 per share

BW Opal achieved nameplate capacity and progressing towards Practical Completion in Q2 2027

Bay du Nord FEED completed and preparations for FID and contract award ongoing

Fram Wind Solutions, a 50% owned JV, awarded NOK 1.94 billion Enova grant

Full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance narrowed in the higher end of the range to USD 260-280 million Strategic review ongoing

In the third quarter, BW Opal delivered production rates according to plan. In early October, the unit reached nameplate capacity with export volumes meeting client nominations, demonstrating the plant's capabilities. Heat exchangers have performed well since the second quarter cleaning campaign and CO2-membrane replacements are underway, with an initial section completed in September. The remainder is expected to be replaced in the first quarter of 2027 due to delivery times for new membranes. Practical Completion is expected in second quarter of 2027 and will mark the start of the 15-year fixed contract period, with 10 years of options.

In September, BW Offshore completed the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) scope for Equinor's Bay du Nord FPSO, which will operate offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. With the FPSO design matured, the project has entered a second bridging phase, including project execution preparations and the ordering of reimbursable long-lead items ahead of Final Investment Decision (FID) and contract award, expected in early 2027.

“We are very pleased with the strong operational performance on BW Opal, where peak gas exports reached nameplate capacity in early October, meeting client nominations. BW Offshore maintains full focus on completing the ongoing equipment replacements in close collaboration with the client,” said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore.“The Bay du Nord project is progressing well towards Final Investment Decision and contract award early next year. With FEED completed, we are now actively ordering key long-lead items and advancing the project financing.”

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of USD 0.063 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 30 November 2026. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 27 November 2026 will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 9 December 2026.

The strategic review announced on 5 December 2025 remains ongoing. The Company's main strategic focus of growing the FPSO business supported by an optimised capital structure and strong partnerships remains unchanged.

FINANCIALS

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was USD 82.2 million (USD 62.5 million in Q2 2026), reflecting solid operational performance from the fleet, including revenue from BW Opal ahead of commencement of the fixed contract. EBIT for the third quarter was USD 61.8 million (negative USD 83.1 million in the previous quarter following the USD 125.3 million impairment charge on BW Opal).

Net financial items were negative USD 6.0 million (positive USD 0.9 million). The variance is mainly due to the valuation adjustment on the BW Opal finance liability related to changes in timing of future cash flows.

Loss from equity-accounted investments was USD 1.2 million (loss of USD 7.7 million), including a valuation adjustment on the Barossa finance receivable related to changes in timing of future cash flows.

Tax expense was USD 10.3 million (USD 12.2 million).

Net profit for the third quarter was USD 44.3 million (loss of USD 102.1 million).

On 30 September 2026, total equity was USD 1 219.3 million (USD 1 175.6 million), and the equity ratio was 29.2% (28.3%).

The Company was net cash positive by USD 82.0 million (USD 101.1 million) as of 30 September 2026.

Available liquidity was USD 476.1 million, excluding consolidated cash from BW Ideol and including USD 186.1 million available under the undrawn revolving credit facility, USD 41.8 million held in BW Opal Asset Co and USD 25 million placed in mutual fund.

Full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance has been narrowed in the higher end of the range to USD 260-280 million, from previously USD 250-280 million, mainly reflecting the contribution from BW Opal.

FPSO OPERATIONS

The FPSO fleet continued to deliver stable operations in the quarter with a weighted average fleet uptime of 98.8% (100%). During the quarter, BW Catcher maintained high commercial uptime despite three weeks of scheduled annual maintenance.

Uptime was also high on BW Adolo, although production was impacted by one well being shut in for most of the quarter pending a workover. In early October, the FPSO underwent two weeks of annual maintenance.

On 30 September 2026, the firm and probable backlog measured by expected cash flow from operations amounted to USD 2.2 billion of which 97% is firm backlog (USD 2.2 billion and 97%).

FPSO PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES

Following completion of the Bay du Nord FEED, focus has shifted towards project execution planning and progressing the project financing. On 9 October, Equinor announced that Shell will acquire a 30% working interest in the project from Equinor.

The Company remains engaged in selected FPSO newbuild and redeployment opportunities across Brazil, Mexico and other core offshore regions. Tendering and FEED activity remains high, reflecting a strong pipeline of potential future project sanctions.

FLOATING ENERGY TRANSITION SOLUTIONS

BW Offshore owns 68% of BW Ideol, a leading offshore floating wind technology and co-development company with over 15 years of experience. In September, BW Ideol secured GBP 0.8 million of public funding for a FEED study for the concrete floating foundation manufacturing facility under development at the Port of Ardersier, Scotland. This is the project's first public financial support. In October, the site-specific Damping Pool® design for the Buchan Offshore Wind project received DNV Basic Design Certification. The design has been selected as the preferred foundation by the Buchan project, set to be manufactured at the Ardersier facility subject to contract award.

On 30 October, Fram Wind Solutions, a joint venture between BW Offshore (50% owned), Grieg Kapital (35%) and Fram Green Technology (15%), was awarded a NOK 1.94 billion Enova grant in support of a project based on two 18.5 MW floating wind turbines using BW Ideol's patented floating foundation. The grant is subject to the project reaching FID, securing financing and entering into key supplier agreements within 24 months of the award.

BW Elara continues to progress the first Floating Desalination Unit (FDU), targeting completion in mid-2027.

OUTLOOK

BW Offshore expects the current fleet to continue generating significant cash flow in the time ahead, supported by firm contract backlog.

The Company is well positioned to capture future FPSO growth through its ability to offer both lease-and-operate and owner-operated solutions. While project sanctions have taken longer than expected, a historically high number of developments are in the FEED and tendering phases, supporting a strong pipeline of future opportunities.

BW Offshore continues to selectively pursue projects that meet its return requirements and risk criteria. FID and contract award for Equinor's Bay du Nord project are expected in early 2027. The Company is engaged in several additional FPSO opportunities and continues to target winning one FPSO project every other year, with the next FPSO FID targeted within two years.

BW Offshore continues to strengthen its project execution model through strategic partnerships, enhanced risk management and a disciplined capital allocation approach. These principles are also applied to new business opportunities within floating transition solutions.

Please see attached the Q3 Presentation. The earnings tables are available at:

BW Offshore will host a webcast of the financial results 13:00 (CET) today. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

Webcast information:

You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:

BW Offshore Limited – Q3 presentation webcast

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

... or

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

2026 Q3 Presentation