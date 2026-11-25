MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carrollton, TX, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ArtResin is offering artists, makers, and craft enthusiasts more opportunities to create this holiday season through its Black Friday Season Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion. Until November 30, 2026, customers who purchase a 1-gallon, 2-gallon, or 4-gallon ArtResin epoxy resin kit through the company's online stores will receive a free 16-ounce kit.

The promotion is available to customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The complimentary 16 oz kit has a retail value of $36 USD, $45 CAD, £45, or €55, respectively.

The seasonal offer gives customers an opportunity to replenish their studio supplies ahead of the holidays while receiving extra resin for smaller projects, personalized gifts, or new creative endeavors. Customers can select from three qualifying kit sizes based on their project requirements without having to purchase a separate kit for smaller applications.

More Resin for Holiday Creativity

The complimentary 16 oz kit offers numerous creative possibilities. It contains enough epoxy resin to coat a piece of artwork measuring up to 24 by 24 inches or create approximately eight standard-sized coasters.

Customers can put their free kit to use in a variety of creative projects, including:



Personalized coasters and decorative home accessories.

Custom keychains, bookmarks, and dog tags.

Handcrafted jewelry and resin keepsakes. Paintings, photographs, and mixed-media artwork with a glossy finish.

The additional resin gives artists and crafters the opportunity to experiment with new techniques, explore different designs, and try project ideas outside their usual creative work. Small business owners preparing products for holiday markets can use the kit to develop samples or supplement their seasonal production.

Customers can also share their interest in resin art by gifting the complimentary kit to a creative friend or family member. Its manageable size and straightforward application process make it a practical option for those looking to explore resin art for the first time.

Bringing Creative Ideas to Life With ArtResin

ArtResin is specially formulated with UV and HALS stabilization to help protect against yellowing and maintain the clarity of finished artwork.

ArtResin is non-toxic when used as directed, contains no VOCs or solvents, and produces no fumes. Moreover, ArtResin's non-flammable and non-hazardous formulation conforms to ASTM D4236 and is suitable for home use in well-ventilated spaces when used according to instructions. The company also offers an extensive collection of online tutorials and instructional videos for artists of all skill levels.

Industrial Clear Offers 20% Off Epoxy Resin Kits

Industrial Clear, developed by the team behind ArtResin, is also celebrating the Black Friday season with a 20% discount on all epoxy resin kits, ranging from 48 ounces to 15 gallons, including kits with application tools. Formulated for more demanding projects, Industrial Clear delivers a crystal-clear, hard-curing finish designed for tabletops, bar tops, countertops, charcuterie boards, and concrete floors. Customers can shop the sale at IndustrialClear.com. Makers and content creators interested in collaborating with the brand can also explore the Industrial Clear Affiliate Program.

Black Friday Season Promotion Details

Both ArtResin's Black Friday Season BOGO promotion and Industrial Clear's 20% off sale began on November 12 and remain available throughout the upcoming Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

Both promotions run through November 30, 2026, with ArtResin's BOGO offer available while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

To explore qualifying kit sizes and take advantage of ArtResin's Black Friday Season BOGO offer, visit .

About ArtResin

Founded in 2015, ArtResin was created to offer artists a crystal-clear, easy-to-use epoxy resin made specifically for art. Today, the company serves a global community of artists and makers with resin, colorants, project inspiration, and educational resources, including blogs and video tutorials.





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: ArtResin Contact Person: Neca Tronco-Gale Email:... Country: United States Website: