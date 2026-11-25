(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan,Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides [ ] will offer Buy 1, get 1 free across its research peptide catalog from November 27 through November 30, 2026. Lifetime Members receive early access on November 26 and can combine the offer with their existing 50% member pricing. Key Highlights

Buy 1, get 1 free on qualifying research peptide vials across the Kylo catalog.

Members receive early access beginning November 26 at 12:00 am ET.

General access begins November 27 at 12:00 am ET and continues through November 30 at 11:59 pm ET.

The lowest-priced vial in every qualifying pair is free.

Members retain their regular 50% member pricing, with the free vial applied on top.

No coupon code is required, and coupon codes cannot be combined with the offer. No limit on the number of qualifying vials or free vials per customer. Kylo Peptides, a US-based research peptide supplier, today announced a Buy 1, Get 1 Free Black Friday promotion. The sale runs from November 27 through November 30, 2026, covering Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Lifetime Members receive early access starting November 26. The offer applies across the company's research peptide catalog. For every two qualifying vials in a cart, the lowest-priced vial is free. Existing members keep their standard 50% member pricing during the promotion. The free vial is applied on top of that pricing. Peptide Sale Schedule: Black Friday Through Cyber Monday Peptide Deals The Kylo Peptides sale has two start dates and one shared end date. Lifetime Members can shop from 12:00 am ET on November 26. All other customers can shop from 12:00 am ET on November 27. Both groups receive the same Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer until 11:59 pm ET on November 30.

Customer Group Start Date End Date Lifetime Members November 26, 12:00 am ET November 30, 11:59 pm ET Non-Members November 27, 12:00 am ET November 30, 11:59 pm ET





Kylo gives Lifetime Members the extra day as an added member benefit. The terms stay the same from the first hour to the last, so Black Friday peptides and Cyber Monday peptides are priced under one identical offer. Customers can view the eligible products in the Kylo catalog [catalog/ ].

BOGO Peptides: How Buy One Get One Free Peptides Work at Checkout

Kylo applies the offer automatically at checkout. The cart groups qualifying research peptide vials into pairs, and the lowest-priced vial in each pair is free. Customers can mix compounds and vial sizes in the same order.

Free Research Peptides Per Order: No Limit on Free Vials



Two qualifying vials: one vial is free.

Three qualifying vials: one vial is free, and the unpaired vial is charged at its normal price. Four qualifying vials: two vials are free.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying vials or free vials per customer.

The Lowest-Priced Vial Is Free When You Buy Peptides Online

The lowest-priced vial in each qualifying pair is free. Customers cannot select a different vial as the free item. Different compounds and vial sizes can be combined in a pair. The Lifetime Membership, Kylo H2O and free gifts do not count as qualifying vials.

No Peptide Discount Code or Coupon Code Needed

No coupon code is needed. Existing coupon codes cannot be combined with the offer.

BPC-157 and GHK-Cu for Sale: Example Buy 1, Get 1 Free Carts

The examples below use current catalog prices. BPC-157 10mg lists at $69.95 ($34.98 for members), and GHK-Cu 100mg lists at $59.95 ($29.98 for members).

Cart Free Vial Non-Member Pays Member Pays 2 × BPC-157 10mg 1 × BPC-157 10mg $69.95 $34.98 1 × BPC-157 10mg + 1 × GHK-Cu 100mg 1 × GHK-Cu 100mg $69.95 $34.98 2 × BPC-157 10mg + 1 × GHK-Cu 100mg 1 × GHK-Cu 100mg $139.90 $69.96 2 × BPC-157 10mg + 2 × GHK-Cu 100mg 2 × GHK-Cu 100mg $139.90 $69.96





Any unpaired vial is charged at the applicable list price or member price.

Peptide Membership Savings: Early Access Plus Member Pricing

The Black Friday offer works alongside the existing Kylo Lifetime Membership. Members get the sale one day early, on November 26, and keep their 50% member pricing on every paid vial. The lowest-priced vial in each qualifying pair is then free, so the two benefits combine in a single order.

Members Shop the Peptide Black Friday Sale First on November 26

Lifetime Members can access the promotion beginning Thursday, November 26, at 12:00 am ET. That gives members one full day of early access before the general sale opens on Friday.

Affordable Peptides: Free Vial on Top of Member Pricing

Members already receive 50% off list prices on Kylo products. During the promotion, members keep that rate on paid vials, and the free vial is applied in addition to it. In the example above, a member buying two BPC-157 10mg vials pays $34.98 for both. Members pay half price on every vial, every day, with the free vial on top.

New Customers Can Join the Peptide Membership on November 26

Yes. Non-members can purchase the Lifetime Membership [membership/ ] on November 26 and shop the early sale the same day. Membership costs $497 as a one-time payment and provides 50% off every Kylo product for life, with no renewal. The membership itself is not discounted and does not count as a free vial. Qualifying peptide vials bought in the same order as the membership remain eligible for Buy 1, Get 1 Free.

Third-Party Tested Peptides: Every Free Vial Ships With a Peptide COA

Every free vial ships with the same product and lot documentation as a paid vial. Kylo Peptides states that every released lot is tested by four independent laboratories. Lot-specific certificates are published in the company's public COA library, where customers enter the lot ID printed on the vial to find the matching certificate.

Peptide Certificate of Analysis: How Lab Tested Peptides Are Checked

Documentation Category Testing Method Purity HPLC-UV Identity LC-MS Net content Measured peptide content per vial Lot traceability Lot ID matched to certificate





Peptides USA: Synthesized in the United States, Shipped Within 24 Hours

Kylo Peptides synthesizes and lyophilizes its research peptides in the United States. The company states that orders placed on business days leave its US warehouse within 24 hours, with tracking.

Research Peptides for Sale in the Black Friday: BPC-157, GHK-Cu, TB-500 and MOTS-c

The promotion applies across the qualifying research peptide catalog. It covers every eligible vial in the store, beyond the compounds named in this release.

Examples of qualifying research peptides include:



BPC-157 (5mg and 10mg)

GHK-Cu (50mg and 100mg)

TB-500 (10mg)

MOTS-c (10mg and 40mg)

KPV (5mg)

Semax

Epitalon Sermorelin

The full list of eligible products is available in the Kylo catalog [catalog/ ].

Kylo Peptides on Its Black Friday Peptide Deals

Courtney Brooks, Marketing Analyst at Kylo Peptides, said, "We applied Buy 1, Get 1 Free across the research catalog so researchers can pair the compounds their work calls for. The structure is simple: add two vials, and the lower-priced one is free. Lifetime Members get a day's head start and keep their member pricing. Every free vial carries the same lot ID and four-lab certificate as a paid one."

Peptides for Sale This Black Friday: Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Black Friday Peptide Sale Apply to All Research Peptides?

Yes, across qualifying research peptide vials in the catalog. The Lifetime Membership, Kylo H2O and free gifts are excluded.

Can Customers Choose Which Peptide Vial Is Free?

No. The lowest-priced vial in each qualifying pair is free, and checkout applies the discount automatically.

Do Customers Need a Coupon Code for the Peptide Sale?

No. No coupon code is required, and coupon codes cannot be combined with the promotion.

Do Lifetime Members Also Get BOGO Peptides?

Yes. Members receive the same offer on top of their existing 50% member pricing, with early access beginning November 26 at 12:00 am ET.

Can New Customers Buy the Peptide Membership and Shop Early?

Yes. New customers can purchase the $497 Lifetime Membership on November 26 and access the early sale the same day.

Does Purchasing a Lifetime Membership Qualify for a Free Vial?

No. The membership itself does not qualify as a vial. Qualifying peptide vials purchased in the same order remain eligible for the offer.

Is There a Limit on the Number of Free Peptides?

No. There is no cap on the number of qualifying vials or free vials per customer.

Does the Black Friday Peptide Sale Include Free Shipping?

Yes, on qualifying orders. The existing shipping policy remains unchanged: free US shipping starts at $150, and orders under $150 ship for $19.99.

Does the Peptide Sale Continue Through Cyber Monday?

Yes. The promotion ends Monday, November 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm ET.

Where to Buy Peptides on Black Friday?

Qualifying research peptides are sold directly by Kylo Peptides, with Buy 1, Get 1 Free applied at checkout November 27-30, and from November 26 for Lifetime Members.

Research Use Disclaimer

For research use only. Not for human consumption.

Products supplied by Kylo Peptides are intended for laboratory research use only and are not for use in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. They have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Research Labs LLC is a US-based research peptide supplier operating from Sheridan, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2021 by process chemists and quality control analysts. Kylo Peptides synthesizes and lyophilizes its research peptides in the United States. It serves academic laboratories and biotechnology and pharmaceutical researchers conducting preclinical and in vitro research. Every released lot is tested by four independent laboratories, and lot-specific certificates are available through the company's public documentation library. Researchers can browse the catalog, membership details, and certificates at kylopeptides.com.

CONTACT: Contact Person: Kylo Peptides Support Team Phone: +1 323 941 5425 Email:... Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801 Country: United States