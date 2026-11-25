Xmas Night – Presents for the Animals!

Xmas Night – The Mices!

Xmas Night – The Lab!

The interactive Christmas story features human-created artwork, animation, music and narration in eight languages and is available on Android and iOS.

- Dr. Stephen FedtkeZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OTATAA Releases 2026 Updates for Its Children's Christmas App 'Xmas Night'The interactive Christmas story features human-created artwork, animation, music and narration in eight languages and is available on Android and iOS.Swiss digital entertainment developer OTATAA has released an updated Android version of its interactive children's Christmas app,“Xmas Night – Presents for the Animals!”, ahead of the 2026 holiday season. The application is also available for iPhone and iPad.Designed for children ages four and up, the application presents a Christmas story involving five animal families living inside a tree. Its format combines illustrated storytelling, animation, music, narration and interactive elements.The application contains 19 animal characters, more than 20 minutes of animation and over 30 interactive elements. Narration is available in eight languages, including English, Spanish and Swiss German. The English-language edition is narrated by actor Jeff Burrell.Human-Created Content in Digital Children's EntertainmentAgainst the background of increasing adoption of generative artificial intelligence in digital content production, OTATAA's Christmas application represents an approach based on human-created content.The application's illustrations, animations, story, musical compositions and narration were produced entirely by human creative professionals.“The increasing use of generative AI in content production raises questions about the future role of human creativity in children's entertainment,” said Dr. Stephen Fedtke, co-founder of OTATAA.“Our production approach reflects the company's longstanding focus on human-created storytelling and artistic content.”Application AvailabilityXmas Night is distributed worldwide without download fees, advertising or in-app purchases. It includes interactive and autoplay modes.The application is available through the following distribution platforms:Apple App Store:Google Play:About OTATAAOTATAA is a digital family entertainment developer based in Zug, Switzerland. Its production activities involve writers, illustrators, animators, composers, sound designers and software developers.The company focuses on interactive storytelling for children and families, combining narrative, visual, musical and interactive content.OTATAA operates under the motto“we save the fantasy!”Further information:Media ContactDr. Stephen FedtkeOTATAAZug, Switzerland...

Dr. Stephen Fedtke

OTATAA

+41 41 710 40 05

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Xmas Night - Santa's amazing presents for the animals! - Trailer

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OTATAA Updates 'Xmas Night' App Ahead of the 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Enterprise-IT-Security - Dr. Stephen Fedtke November 25, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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