MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Songs from their teen years, including Friends, A Happy Sound, Fun at the Zoo, and more bring Osmond nostalgia together with a sing-along invitation to read.

- Matthew Glavach, D CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty- long-lost children's songs recorded by Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond during their teen years have resurfaced decades later, bringing back memories of the“A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'N Roll” years. This nearly forgotten piece of Osmond history comes with a delightful twist: the songs were created to help children learn to read.Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., founder of StrugglingReaders, wrote the lyrics using an early-reader vocabulary, making almost every lyric word an important reading word.Due to circumstances at the time, the songs were never released as originally planned and remained largely unheard for decades.Now they're getting an encore.Glavach has paired all 20 songs and 4 added songs with colorful, animated reading charts from his They Sing into Reading program, The program is designed for beginning and struggling readers, including those with dyslexia and other reading difficulties, as well as ESL learners.An important feature of the program is the ability to slow the song speed, giving children more time to hear and distinguish the sounds in words while following the animated reading charts.Behind the sing-along fun is a collection built for reading practice. A computer analysis comparing the words in all 24 songs with several current reading vocabularies identified 172 high-frequency sight words and 406 easily decodable words for Grades 1 and 2+. Together, the songs provide a complete sequence of foundational reading skills for Grades 1 and 2+, progressing through consonants, short vowels, long vowels and other essential early-reading skills.“These songs are a little piece of Osmond history created to help children,” Glavach said.“Now a new generation can sing them, enjoy them and learn to read with them.”Ready for a sing-along? All 24 songs, complete with colorful animated reading charts, are FREE on YouTube. No subscriptions. Nothing to buy. No forms to fill out. Just click, watch, sing, read and let the fun begin!WATCH ALL 24 SONGS FREE ON YOUTUBE: @struggling_readers

Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.

Glavach & Associates, StrugglingReaders

+1 707-894-5047

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Rediscover the Magic: 20 Lost Donny & Marie Osmond Children's Songs, Now FREE on YouTube News Provided By Glavach & Associates, StrugglingReaders November 25, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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