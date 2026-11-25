MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AFRINIC has 575,232 IPv4 addresses left to give, and its own audit found 2,371,584 missing, Cloud Innovation points out

MAURITIUS, MAURITIUS, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The company publishes AFRINIC's own figures in one place: what is left, what a network pays, why the addresses cannot leave, and whose they areCloud Innovation Ltd today published a page that sets out, from AFRINIC's own published figures, the state of the IPv4 addresses the African registry keeps the record of, in English, French, Arabic, Portuguese and Chinese.By AFRINIC's own statistics for 5 November 2026, it has 575,232 IPv4 addresses left to give out, and lists another 4,516,096 as reserved. By the Number Resource Organization's count of 30 June 2026, three of the world's five regional registries had none left to give out at all; AFRINIC is one of the two that still do. A network may ask for a block of 256 to 1,024 addresses at a time. On AFRINIC's published schedule the yearly fee runs from 1,000 US dollars to 38,400 US dollars for a provider.AFRINIC's own audit, published in January 2021, found 2,371,584 IPv4 addresses "misappropriated from AFRINIC's pool of resources and attributed to organisations without justification"."That is more than four times what AFRINIC has left to give out today," a spokesperson for Cloud Innovation said. "The addresses that went missing in Africa's registry were taken inside the registry. That is AFRINIC's finding, not ours."The page also answers the question the figures do not: whose the addresses are. AFRINIC's standard contract makes every network acknowledge that the addresses "are not property (real, personal or intellectual)", and caps AFRINIC's own liability at six months of fees or 100 US dollars, whichever is greater. Since 4 February 2026, in AFRINIC's own words, "AFRINIC-issued IPv4 cannot be transferred out of the region". The other four regional registries let a network move its addresses between them."An IP address is a number in a record. It has no continent," the spokesperson said. "The network that runs on an address owns it, and the registry keeps the book. A network that cannot leave with its addresses does not have a registry. It has a landlord.""An address in use is not an address withheld," the spokesperson added. "What a network in Africa lacks is not addresses. It is a choice: it may use only AFRINIC, on AFRINIC's terms."The documents- The page:- What AFRINIC's own audit found:- Who owns an IP address:About Cloud InnovationCloud Innovation Ltd, established in 2013 and registered in Seychelles, provides IPv4 addresses to the network operators and businesses that keep people online. It has been a member of AFRINIC since 2013.Media enquiries: /contact/#media

Cloud Innovation Ltd

Cloud Innovation Ltd

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AFRINIC has 575,232 IPv4 addresses left to give, and its own audit found 2,371,584 missing, Cloud Innovation points out News Provided By LLPRNEWSROOM November 25, 2026, 06:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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