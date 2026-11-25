EOC's dual-sensor thermal cameras and AI software measure the temperatures of multiple passengers at once as they walk through airport quarantine.

SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EOC Co., Ltd., a Korean developer and manufacturer of thermal IP cameras, has supplied an AI-based multi-person fever screening solution to the National Incheon Airport Quarantine Station, which operates under the Seoul Metropolitan Center for Disease Response of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The project covers 20 IX1612-OH dual-sensor thermal cameras and 20 sets of the I-BEX VMS operating software, delivered in November 2026. Installation at the station is scheduled for December 1, 2026.Arrival quarantine area at the National Incheon Airport Quarantine StationArrival quarantine area at the National Incheon Airport Quarantine StationFever Screening Without Stopping the Passenger FlowThe solution is designed for quarantine at airports and seaports. Dual-sensor AI cameras combine visual and thermal images to measure the body temperatures of multiple passengers at the same time, without contact, while they walk through the quarantine area.According to EOC, the screening process runs in five steps: passengers enter the quarantine area after their flight arrives; the dual cameras capture visual and thermal images; AI face detection calculates a temperature for each face; the system issues a warning and an immediate alarm when an elevated temperature is detected; and a quarantine officer checks the passenger and takes action. Passengers do not need to stop during this process.From an Innovation Market Inquiry to a Customized SolutionThe project, a purchase of multi-focus thermal detection cameras and an operating system, began with a customer inquiry about EOC products through the Innovation Market of KONEPS, Korea's online public procurement platform. EOC then built a customized solution through five rounds of demonstrations with the station's on-site staff.EOC's camera is designated as an Innovation Product by Korea's Public Procurement Service (PPS) and can be purchased through the Innovation Market. According to EOC, the solution enables efficient quarantine screening while the passengers of each flight pass through the station.How the System WorksMonitoring screen showing temperatures of passengers in the screening areaMonitoring screen showing temperatures of passengers in the screening areaThe EOC dual thermal cameras send video over RTSP and ONVIF and temperature data over TCP, through a PoE switch and the station's internal network, to the I-BEX VMS. The software combines AI face detection with coordinate mapping between the visual and thermal images to calculate a temperature for each face.To reduce false alarms, the software automatically excludes faces turned more than 45 degrees to the side and outlier readings. Operators can set polygon regions of interest, temperature calibration and a normal temperature range. The screen shows the temperature of each face in real time, with face thumbnails and temperature overlays, and displays a red warning with an immediate alarm when a reading falls outside the normal range. More than 30 people can be measured at the same time.The IX1612-OH Dual-Sensor Thermal CameraQuarantine gates at the National Incheon Airport Quarantine StationQuarantine gates at the National Incheon Airport Quarantine StationThe IX1612-OH, the model supplied to the station, is a PPS Innovation Product and is compatible with thermal modules and lenses for short to medium-long range. Like EOC's other dual thermal cameras, it uses a Thermal by FLIR thermal sensor with a Korean SoC and provides dual streaming in visual, thermal and overlay modes. It supports the ONVIF and RTSP standards as well as HTTP API and TCP integration.According to the company's specifications, the cameras offer a measurement accuracy of ±0.5°C in the 10–39°C range, a face recognition rate of 95% or higher and video latency of 400 ms or less. They are rated IP66 for water and dust resistance and are NDAA compliant.About EOC Co., Ltd.EOC Co., Ltd. (Eye On Cloud) is a Seoul-based developer and manufacturer of thermal IP cameras that monitor temperature and raise temperature alarms. Since 2012, the company has developed thermal security and safety solutions through continuous R&D. Its portfolio covers thermal cameras, monitoring software, video analytics based on thermal images, and Early Fire Detection (EFD) products.EOC holds two patents for combining visual and thermal images, and is certified as an INNOBIZ company, a venture company and an ISO-certified company in Korea.EOC Co., Ltd.Better idea for better life...1803, 288 Digital-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul, 08390, Korea+82-10-5460-3761

EOC Co., Ltd.

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EOC Supplies AI Fever Screening Solution to Incheon Airport Quarantine Station News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 25, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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