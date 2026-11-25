MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Jeyachandra Hashmi, who has directed the Tamil web series 'Octopus', featuring actors Ashwin, Archana, and Vinoth Kishan in the lead, has now revealed that the socially responsible mystery thriller series was shot in a matter of just 27 days.

Apart from the lead actors, the series, which is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5 Tamil from September 27, features actors Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

Participating in a pre-release event, director Jeyachandra Hashmi said, "We shot this entire series in a matter of 27 days. These include days when we had inclement weather and certain unexpected developments. Considering all the uncertainities that were involved, I will be always happy and proud that we were able to complete this series in 27 days."

Sources in the know say that the gripping suspense thriller brings a powerful narrative to the forefront, challenging conventional storytelling norms within the genre.

The seven-episode series blends mystery, emotion, and intrigue and will follow a close-knit neighbourhood that comes together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a young woman, setting in motion a gripping chain of events that exposes hidden realities.

Talking about the series, writer and director Jeyachandra Hashmi said, "I wrote the story of 'Octopus' during the COVID lockdown, a time when we all had to live in closed, restricted neighbourhoods." He went on to define Octopus as a "socially responsible mystery thriller."

Actress Archana, on an earlier occasion, had said,“What stood out to me about 'Octopus' is the emotional world within its suspenseful story. My character is not just caught in the middle of a mystery; her journey becomes the thread that connects an entire neighbourhood and gradually brings several hidden truths to the surface. At its core, the series is also about a woman finding a sense of belonging and about the people who come together when she disappears. It explores trust, relationships, instinct, and the determination to find answers, while constantly keeping the audience guessing. It was an immensely fulfilling experience to play the lead in a story with so many emotional layers.”