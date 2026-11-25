Japan Rejects Observer Role at UN Nuclear Weapons Treaty Review
(MENAFN) Japan will not participate as an observer in the upcoming review conference of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced Tuesday.
The five-day gathering is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding over the proceedings. Delegates will examine how the treaty has been implemented and evaluate international efforts to advance nuclear disarmament.
The agreement was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in January 2021. It prohibits activities involving nuclear weapons, including their development, testing, manufacture, possession, deployment and use, as well as threats to use them.
Despite being the only country to have experienced atomic bombings during wartime, Japan has not signed or ratified the agreement. Tokyo argues that the US nuclear deterrent remains a fundamental element of its national defense and continues to promote realistic disarmament initiatives involving both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement also comes amid reports that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering revisiting the country's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which were introduced in 1967.
According to earlier reports citing government sources, Takaichi intends to preserve Japan's commitments not to possess or manufacture nuclear weapons but may reconsider the third principle, which prohibits their introduction into Japanese territory.
The five-day gathering is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding over the proceedings. Delegates will examine how the treaty has been implemented and evaluate international efforts to advance nuclear disarmament.
The agreement was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in January 2021. It prohibits activities involving nuclear weapons, including their development, testing, manufacture, possession, deployment and use, as well as threats to use them.
Despite being the only country to have experienced atomic bombings during wartime, Japan has not signed or ratified the agreement. Tokyo argues that the US nuclear deterrent remains a fundamental element of its national defense and continues to promote realistic disarmament initiatives involving both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement also comes amid reports that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering revisiting the country's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which were introduced in 1967.
According to earlier reports citing government sources, Takaichi intends to preserve Japan's commitments not to possess or manufacture nuclear weapons but may reconsider the third principle, which prohibits their introduction into Japanese territory.
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