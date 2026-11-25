MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As an official sponsor of Emirates Dubai 7s, the Dubai-born ride-hailing app is celebrating the city's action-packed sporting weekend with 10 complimentary VIP rides to The Sevens Stadium on November 28, plus 20% using code ZED7S for other eligible passengers making the journey. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai's biggest sporting weekend is getting a little extra VIP treatment, courtesy of Zed. As an official sponsor of Emirates Dubai 7s, the Dubai-born ride-hailing app is finding fun and unexpected ways to bring fans closer to the action, celebrating the city's vibrant sporting community with a special ride experience on November 28.

With Dubai buzzing with sporting events across the weekend, Zed is making it easier for some of the city's most dedicated fitness enthusiasts to go from one experience to the next. On November 28, the app will be treating 10 athletes competing in Dubai at the Expo City sporting event to complimentary Zed Comfort rides to Emirates Dubai 7s, helping them swap the finish line for the rugby sidelines in style.

Between 12pm and 4pm, eligible athletes heading to The Sevens Stadium can spot a participating Zed driver dressed in a princess tutu outside Expo City Dubai and show their official finisher's badge to claim one of 10 complimentary rides. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the activation brings a playful twist to the journey, with the princess tutus tying into Zed's activation at Emirates Dubai 7s and encouraging athletes to embrace the fun, let loose and enjoy a little princess treatment after all their hard work. With thoughtful treats and refreshments waiting inside, the rides offer a well-deserved moment to relax, recharge and get into the festival spirit before enjoying the rugby, music and entertainment.

And the celebrations don't stop there. Zed will also be offering 20% off rides for all guests traveling to and from Expo City Dubai to Emirates Dubai 7s on November 28 using code ZED7S, helping even more people make their way to one of the city's most anticipated sporting and entertainment events.

For the lucky passengers securing a complimentary ride, Zed is taking the VIP experience a step further. Each Zed Comfort vehicle will be stocked with refreshments and recovery essentials, including LAB HYDRATE to help replenish and rehydrate, Bare Bears plant-based superfood gummies made with real fruit and sweetened with dates, alongside protein bars and other goodies to help passengers refuel.

With freshen-up essentials such as facial wipes, deodorant and a few extra treats also on board, passengers can sit back, recharge and arrive at The Sevens Stadium refreshed and ready to enjoy everything Emirates Dubai 7s has to offer.

The initiative forms part of Zed's wider sponsorship of Emirates Dubai 7s, reflecting the brand's commitment to being part of the moments and experiences that bring Dubai together. By adding a little fun and convenience to the journey, Zed is bringing its partnership to life beyond the rugby pitch and helping fans make the most of the weekend.

“Emirates Dubai 7s is one of the highlights of Dubai's sporting and social calendar, and we're incredibly proud to be an official sponsor of an event that brings so much energy to the city. At Zed, we want to be part of the experiences that make Dubai special, and that means finding creative ways to make the journey just as memorable as the destination. With so much happening across the city that weekend, we saw a fun opportunity to celebrate Dubai's active community, surprise a few deserving athletes and help them get to the rugby in style.”

When: November 28, 2026, between 12pm and 4pm. Where: Outside Expo City Dubai. Who: Dubai athletes heading to Emirates Dubai 7s. How: Find a participating Zed driver dressed in a princess tutu, show your official finisher's badge and claim your ride. Availability: Limited to the first 10 eligible athletes, on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to claim a free Zed ride: