(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ask a group of friends for their lucky number and most will have one ready. Some picked it from a cricket jersey. Some got it from a grandparent. In Indian numerology, though, your lucky numbers are not a matter of taste. They come from your date of birth, through two simple sums anyone can do on a phone calculator. Friendly and lucky numbers for every Mulank In the method I follow, your lucky numbers are simply your friendly numbers. Your lucky dates are the dates of any month that add up to one of those numbers. For example, the mulank of 23rd is 5, because 2 + 3 = 5. Add the digits of the day until one digit is left. It comes only from the day of the month you were born. Your Bhagyank, or destiny number, uses the full date of birth. For example, 24 July 1993, written 24-07-1993.

2 + 4 + 0 + 7 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 3 = 35 3 + 5 = 8 So this person has Mulank 6 and Bhagyank 8. The same table works for your Bhagyank too: just read the row for that number.

Mulank Friendly numbers (your lucky numbers) Neutral Use with care (enemy) Lucky dates in any month 1 (Sun) 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9 4, 7 8 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 2 (Moon) 1, 2, 3, 5 6, 7 4, 8, 9 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 30 3 (Jupiter) 1, 2, 3, 5 4, 7, 8, 9 6 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 11, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 30 4 (Rahu) 1, 5, 6, 7 3 2, 4, 8, 9 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28 5 (Mercury) 1, 3, 5, 6 2, 4, 7, 8, 9 none 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 6 (Venus) 1, 5, 6, 7 2, 4, 8, 9 3 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28 7 (Ketu) 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 2, 7, 8, 9 none 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31 8 (Saturn) 3, 5, 6, 7 9 1, 2, 4, 8 3, 5, 6, 7, 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 25, 30 9 (Mars) 1, 3, 5 6, 7, 8, 9 2, 4 1, 3, 5, 10, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30

What each Mulank means

Mulank 1 (Sun): gets along with most numbers. Its only enemy is 8 (Saturn), because in the old stories the Sun and Saturn are a father and son who do not get along.

Mulank 2 (Moon): gentle and emotional. It is at ease with 1, 2, 3 and 5, and is wary of 4, 8 and 9.

Mulank 3 (Jupiter): friendly with 1, 2, 3 and 5. Its only enemy is 6 (Venus), because Jupiter is the guru of the gods and Venus the guru of the asuras, two rival teachers.

Mulank 4 (Rahu):one of the two strictest numbers, along with 8, with four friends (1, 5, 6, 7) and four enemies (2, 4, 8, 9). It is even an enemy of itself.

Mulank 5 (Mercury): has no enemy at all. It is friendly with 1, 3, 5 and 6, and neutral to the rest.

Mulank 6 (Venus): friendly with 1, 5, 6 and 7. Its one enemy is 3, the same rival-guru story seen from the other side.

Mulank 7 (Ketu):has no enemy and five friends (1, 3, 4, 5, 6). It is only neutral to itself.

Mulank 8 (Saturn):works well with 3, 5, 6 and 7. It clashes with 1, 2 and 4, and even with another 8.

Mulank 9 (Mars): has a short list of friends (1, 3, 5) and two enemies (2, 4). It is neutral to itself.

So a number is not always friendly with itself. In this table, 4 and 8 are enemies of themselves, and 7 and 9 are only neutral to themselves. One number, 5, is friendly in every row. That fits its easygoing, adaptable nature.

Putting both numbers together

For our 24 July 1993 example, Mulank 6 is friendly with 1, 5, 6 and 7. Bhagyank 8 is friendly with 3, 5, 6 and 7. The numbers friendly to both are 5, 6 and 7, so a numerologist would see those as the strongest fit for this person.

A fun data point

At Numastroguide we worked out the Mulank of 100 well-known Indian cricketers and film stars. Mulank 5 came up most often, for 16 of the 100. Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan are in that group. The full list is at numastroguide/research/mulank-of-indian-cricketers-and-film-stars.

It makes a good conversation starter. But it does not mean Mulank 5 makes anyone famous. Every one of those people got there through talent and years of hard work.

What you can expect, and what you cannot

People use their numbers in small, everyday ways: picking a date for a family function, choosing a vehicle number, or wearing a colour they feel good in. Many also use their Mulank as a starting point to think about their own habits. Where am I too restless? Where do I hold back?

What numerology cannot do is promise results. A lucky number will not get you a job, clear an exam or fix a relationship. Effort, skill and good decisions do that. Bad luck does not come from a "wrong" number either. If a number is listed as your enemy, the tradition simply suggests using it with care. It is not something to fear.

To be clear, numerology is a traditional belief system. It is not a science, and no study has shown that birth numbers decide a person's future. I see it as a lens for self-reflection that many Indian families have used for generations. Use it if it helps you think. Leave it if it does not.

-This article is authored by Akanshha Joshii, Numerologist, Astrologer & Vastu Expert at Numastroguide

Akanshha Joshii is a Numerologist, Astrologer & Vastu Expert at Numastroguide. She writes about Indian numerology, astrology and Vastu in simple language.