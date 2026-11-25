Serbian Police Detain Student After Shooting Injures Two at School
(MENAFN) Two people sustained injuries following a shooting at a secondary school in central Serbia on Tuesday, prompting police to arrest a 17-year-old student suspected of carrying out the attack.
The incident took place at approximately 8 am local time (0700GMT) inside the First Technical School in Kragujevac, a city situated around 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Belgrade.
According to Serbia's Interior Ministry, the teenage suspect allegedly discharged a small-caliber rifle inside the school's entrance hall.
Initial information indicated that one victim suffered a gunshot injury, while another was hurt by fragments of shattered glass, the ministry said.
Police units quickly arrived at the school and apprehended the suspected shooter.
Local media reports suggested that the weapon stopped functioning after it was fired, creating an opportunity for officers to intervene and arrest the teenager.
Preliminary accounts identified both injured individuals as school employees. Neither was believed to be in a life-threatening condition, although authorities had not provided further details about the nature of their injuries.
Investigators have yet to determine what motivated the shooting, while police confirmed that inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
The incident took place at approximately 8 am local time (0700GMT) inside the First Technical School in Kragujevac, a city situated around 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Belgrade.
According to Serbia's Interior Ministry, the teenage suspect allegedly discharged a small-caliber rifle inside the school's entrance hall.
Initial information indicated that one victim suffered a gunshot injury, while another was hurt by fragments of shattered glass, the ministry said.
Police units quickly arrived at the school and apprehended the suspected shooter.
Local media reports suggested that the weapon stopped functioning after it was fired, creating an opportunity for officers to intervene and arrest the teenager.
Preliminary accounts identified both injured individuals as school employees. Neither was believed to be in a life-threatening condition, although authorities had not provided further details about the nature of their injuries.
Investigators have yet to determine what motivated the shooting, while police confirmed that inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
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