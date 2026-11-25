Australia, Singapore Condemn Rising Violence in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The prime ministers of Australia and Singapore have voiced “deep concern” about the worsening conditions in the occupied West Bank, particularly the growing violence committed by Israeli occupiers, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong addressed the situation during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting held in Canberra.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution, describing it as the only realistic framework through which Israelis and Palestinians can achieve lasting peace, security and dignity.
“They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the statement said.
Violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified since October 2023, with Israeli military forces and occupiers conducting increasingly frequent attacks against Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in incidents involving Israeli forces and occupiers across the territory during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
Albanese and Wong additionally urged the parties involved to accelerate the implementation of the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” stressing that its execution should align with the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong addressed the situation during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting held in Canberra.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution, describing it as the only realistic framework through which Israelis and Palestinians can achieve lasting peace, security and dignity.
“They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the statement said.
Violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified since October 2023, with Israeli military forces and occupiers conducting increasingly frequent attacks against Palestinian communities.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in incidents involving Israeli forces and occupiers across the territory during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
Albanese and Wong additionally urged the parties involved to accelerate the implementation of the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” stressing that its execution should align with the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.
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