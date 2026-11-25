Iraq Removes Security Officials Following Oil Smuggling Allegations
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered the dismissal of the head of the Border Ports Authority and several high-ranking security officials in Kirkuk as part of government measures targeting illegal oil trafficking, his media office announced Tuesday.
The decision included the removal of Kirkuk's operations commander and police chief over what officials described as inadequate efforts to monitor and address oil-smuggling activities.
Several other security personnel were also dismissed, including the commander of the 1st Energy Police Brigade, his deputy, the brigade's intelligence chief and the official responsible for overseeing its checkpoints division.
In addition, al-Zaidi suspended the director of the North Oil Company and his deputies until the Federal Commission of Integrity completes its investigation. The company's former director was also referred to investigators.
As part of the measures, the prime minister instructed the Border Ports Authority to assume responsibility for managing all border crossings located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.
He further directed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to refrain from authorizing crude oil and petroleum product exports unless they are conducted through the federal Ministry of Oil, seeking to eliminate conflicting administrative powers over the country's petroleum trade.
Al-Zaidi also instructed the Border Guard Command to shut down unauthorized crossing points along Iraq's international frontiers, including those situated in the Kurdish region.
Separately, the Defense Ministry was ordered to dismantle unofficial routes connecting the region with the provinces of Diyala, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk and Nineveh.
The decision included the removal of Kirkuk's operations commander and police chief over what officials described as inadequate efforts to monitor and address oil-smuggling activities.
Several other security personnel were also dismissed, including the commander of the 1st Energy Police Brigade, his deputy, the brigade's intelligence chief and the official responsible for overseeing its checkpoints division.
In addition, al-Zaidi suspended the director of the North Oil Company and his deputies until the Federal Commission of Integrity completes its investigation. The company's former director was also referred to investigators.
As part of the measures, the prime minister instructed the Border Ports Authority to assume responsibility for managing all border crossings located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.
He further directed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to refrain from authorizing crude oil and petroleum product exports unless they are conducted through the federal Ministry of Oil, seeking to eliminate conflicting administrative powers over the country's petroleum trade.
Al-Zaidi also instructed the Border Guard Command to shut down unauthorized crossing points along Iraq's international frontiers, including those situated in the Kurdish region.
Separately, the Defense Ministry was ordered to dismantle unofficial routes connecting the region with the provinces of Diyala, Salah al-Din, Kirkuk and Nineveh.
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