EU Budget Proposal Faces Opposition from Five European Leaders
(MENAFN) The leaders of Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have opposed the European Union's proposed €1.78 trillion ($1.9 trillion) financial framework for 2028-2034, demanding substantial revisions following discussions in Bratislava.
The updated proposal, introduced Saturday by European Council President Antonio Costa, envisages reducing planned expenditures by 10% while preserving a special funding reserve of up to €100 billion for Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk argued that European governments should allocate greater resources to strengthening security in light of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
“I will never accept a budget which will result in higher energy prices and lower security of countries on NATO's eastern flank,” Tusk said.
He also called on neighboring countries to continue providing financial assistance to Kyiv. His comments followed an incident in which three Russian cruise missiles landed in southeastern Poland during a major Russian assault on Ukraine, an episode Warsaw characterized as a deliberate act of provocation by Moscow.
Disagreements Over Financial Assistance to Ukraine
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the four members of the Visegrad Group considered the proposed financial framework “unacceptable.” He rejected additional EU-supported military funding for Ukraine and confirmed that Slovakia would not participate in a proposed €45 billion lending package for Kyiv.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, meanwhile, expressed solidarity with Ukraine but opposed provisions that would make financial assistance to the country a compulsory component of the EU's seven-year budget.
The updated proposal, introduced Saturday by European Council President Antonio Costa, envisages reducing planned expenditures by 10% while preserving a special funding reserve of up to €100 billion for Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk argued that European governments should allocate greater resources to strengthening security in light of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
“I will never accept a budget which will result in higher energy prices and lower security of countries on NATO's eastern flank,” Tusk said.
He also called on neighboring countries to continue providing financial assistance to Kyiv. His comments followed an incident in which three Russian cruise missiles landed in southeastern Poland during a major Russian assault on Ukraine, an episode Warsaw characterized as a deliberate act of provocation by Moscow.
Disagreements Over Financial Assistance to Ukraine
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the four members of the Visegrad Group considered the proposed financial framework “unacceptable.” He rejected additional EU-supported military funding for Ukraine and confirmed that Slovakia would not participate in a proposed €45 billion lending package for Kyiv.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, meanwhile, expressed solidarity with Ukraine but opposed provisions that would make financial assistance to the country a compulsory component of the EU's seven-year budget.
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