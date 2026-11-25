France Plans Strategic Mineral Reserves to Cut Dependence on China
(MENAFN) France is preparing to establish strategic stockpiles of rare earth elements and other essential metals as part of efforts to strengthen domestic supply security and reduce its industrial dependence on overseas suppliers, particularly China, according to the French presidency.
President Emmanuel Macron presented the initiative during a private meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, according to reports published Monday.
The proposed reserves will follow a model similar to France's strategic oil stockpiles and will be supported by a joint purchasing mechanism enabling companies to acquire essential raw materials collectively.
The country's public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will manage the initiative and coordinate with businesses operating in industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government intends to make the reserves operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for companies in the defense, aerospace and automotive industries seeking government assistance. Businesses receiving state support will be required to present detailed strategies explaining how they plan to diversify their mineral suppliers and limit their exposure to Chinese sources.
Additionally, the French government intends to examine potential price-guarantee mechanisms designed to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment in critical raw materials. Paris has also encouraged the European Commission to consider introducing comparable measures across the bloc.
The planned French reserves will encompass approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the European Union in 2023. These resources are considered essential for several strategic industries, including renewable energy, digital technologies, space exploration and defense.
President Emmanuel Macron presented the initiative during a private meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, according to reports published Monday.
The proposed reserves will follow a model similar to France's strategic oil stockpiles and will be supported by a joint purchasing mechanism enabling companies to acquire essential raw materials collectively.
The country's public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will manage the initiative and coordinate with businesses operating in industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government intends to make the reserves operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for companies in the defense, aerospace and automotive industries seeking government assistance. Businesses receiving state support will be required to present detailed strategies explaining how they plan to diversify their mineral suppliers and limit their exposure to Chinese sources.
Additionally, the French government intends to examine potential price-guarantee mechanisms designed to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment in critical raw materials. Paris has also encouraged the European Commission to consider introducing comparable measures across the bloc.
The planned French reserves will encompass approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the European Union in 2023. These resources are considered essential for several strategic industries, including renewable energy, digital technologies, space exploration and defense.
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